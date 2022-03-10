With spring just around the corner, I want to write about bluebirds, one of our most common harbingers of that beautiful season.
The bluebird is one of our permanent residents. It is with us all year round. The male bird is blue on the top side with a reddish-orange breast, while the female is brownish colored on top with blue wings and tail. Her breast is like the male’s but more muted in color. It is a sparrow-sized bird.
For over 30 years I was an avid jogger. After work every day I would go out Ivy Pope Road and run three miles. During those periods I always enjoyed seeing bluebirds, whether flying or perched on the wires of the telephone poles. Suddenly it dawned on me that I wasn’t seeing any bluebirds and I wondered why.
This was at the time that the insecticide DDT was widely used and it was discovered that it was not only a bug killer, but it greatly affected the birds. The main diet of bluebirds is insects, caterpillars, spiders, etc. They will eat a few seeds, berries, etc., but their diet remains mostly insects, which makes them a very beneficial bird to have around. It also made them susceptible to DDT.
When modern science finally realized what DDT was doing to our wildlife, it was outlawed. Gradually the bluebird population came back, however slowly, as did other bird species.
Bluebirds seem to like being around people. They readily take to bird houses and often use them year after year. Also, they will use deserted woodpecker holes and similar places as a nest site. In such a place they will build a nest and deposit three to five light blue colored eggs.
This spring, be glad to see our bluebirds. At one time they were close to being exterminated because of DDT; but now they are back in full force.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
