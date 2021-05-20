The black cherry tree is one of our most common trees. It is a medium-sized tree, normally 50 to 60 feet in height, with a single, more or less, oval leaf with sharp tips. In late spring the white flowers are borne in terminal spikes and are very noticeable.
Cherry wood is prized by furniture makers because it is heavy, hard, strong, and very close grained. It is used for lumber, interior finish, veneer, making tools, and other implements. The inner bark is used in the medicine field.
Of course, the name Cherry implies that it bears fruit, and this fruit comes in the form of small purplish berries. They have a bittersweet flavor and are often used for making wine and jelly. These fruits are produced prolifically and many species of wildlife use them, such as birds, raccoons, foxes, skunks, etc. The pits are a favorite food of chipmunks.
However, the wild cherry has a bad downside that not many people know about. Once the leaves fall and begin to dry a little, they produce a toxin similar to cyanide, and they are deadly poisonous to livestock. If these leaves fall into a pasture where there happens to be livestock, the results can be disastrous. Many people who raise cattle know about this bad side of the cherry trees and they remove any tree that sheds leaves into the pasture.
I guess everything has a good and bad side, even ice cream. Sure it’s good, but too much can make us fat.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
