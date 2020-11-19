Every year about this time I get I get calls about birds, and the main question is “Where are the birds? They are not coming to my feeders anymore.”
Many people who ask this question are familiar with birds that come to their feeders. If they got outside and looked they would realize that the birds are still here, but they have a reason for being absent from the feeders.
The fall of the year is not only a beautiful time with cooler weather, but, for the birds it is a time of plenty. Food is everywhere. They don’t need to go to feeders. Acorns are plentiful. Many birds, like blue jays, wood ducks, turkeys, depend on acorns in the fall. Many flower seeds feed scores of birds. Sparrows, goldfinches, and other species depend on grass seeds. Millions of these seeds are consumed by birds of different species. Muscadine vines are loved not only by birds but ‘possums, foxes, raccoons, etc. The common hedge bush sports berries, while wild briar vines in the fall have dark blue berries that are a delight to our feathered friends.
Many members of the sunflower family bear seeds in the fall that are favored by goldfinches, cardinals and members of the grosbeak family. The common winterberry plant sports red seeds in the fall that are consumed by many birds.
So, when your birds seem to be absent from your feeders this fall, remember that they have a bountiful supply of food right now from nature. However, in December when pickings get slim, they will be back in full force. Then, once more you can enjoy those beautifully colored jewels of nature.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
