The Bible tells us in Luke 17:11-19, that Jesus healed 10 men of leprosy, but only one came back to thank him. Jesus wondered why the other nine men never came to thank him.
As Thanksgiving fast approaches we all should be reminded that there are things that we should be thankful for:
I am thankful for my family, my wife, my three girls, the eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren he blessed me with. They provide a sense of pleasure and security to me.
I am thankful for my church, Bethany Baptist Church, my church family as well as my pastor and his family. Bethany is a place of refuge in a world that seems to be turned upside down.
I am thankful for my wife, who has tolerated me for 65 years and still loves me. She can make vegetable soup that is fit for a king.
I am thankful that God gave me two wonderful parents. My mother taught me to love God at an early age, while my daddy gave me a love of the great outdoors that has never left me.
I am thankful for my dog, Murphy. Wherever I go in the house or at the shop she is constantly with me, seemingly guarding my every move.
I am thankful for my friends who, over the years, have stuck by me through thick and thin. If you have a few good friends, you are truly blest.
I am thankful for the West Georgia Museum and all the people, over the years, who helped bring it to fruition.
I am thankful for memories. I often dwell on the past and the things that I have done. It is such a comfort to me to go there.
Last, but certainly not least, I am thankful that Jesus came into my life when I was 9 years of age. He has been my guiding light.
Take time this Thanksgiving season to reflect on all of the blessings that you have. May God bless you all, dear readers. May your memories be pleasant.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
