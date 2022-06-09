When we built our house on Greene’s Creek many years ago, our shop had not been built. Only a small field lay close to the banks of the creek, and one day I decided to go down to the creek and look around. I knew that beavers had built a dam across the creek and as I approached I heard a loud plopping sound. I was not surprised — when beavers are surprised they will plop their flat tails on the water to warn other beavers of danger.
As I walked down the creek I did surprise a beaver and immediately it dove under the clear water and sought refuge. There was a huge rock in the creek and the surprised rodent hid under the overhang of that big rock. All I could see was its tail. I looked at my watch and for 15 minutes I stood there before that beaver came out from under that rock and came to the surface for air. I could not believe it — 15 minutes under water!
Beavers are among the world’s largest rodents. Their fur is a brown color, while they have a large flat tail and small ears. Their brown colored teeth are large and strong and it is those teeth that allow them to cut down trees. Their hind feet are webbed and those feet are used to propel them through the water.
Beavers eat mostly bark, roots, and green vegetation. Once I saw a cornfield that had canals built into it. These canals made it easy for the rodents to swim right out into the field and dine on the corn and corn stalks.
On a big lake beavers will often build stick lodges. In these lodges their three to four young are born above the water line and cared for. Mostly in our area they will build a dam on a small stream. This dam causes the water level to rise. Then the beavers will go below the water line and dig a tunnel. This tunnel will rise above the water line, and in such a place the young ones are raised.
Beavers can be very destructive and once established on a stream it is hard to get rid of them. On the other hand, their dams often are an attractant for ducks and other waterfowl and also can improve fishing in small streams.
Beaver skins are seemingly not a very pretty skin, but once the hair is closely shaved it will reveal a beautiful, soft feeling hair that is used in the fur trade.
Remember, the American West was opened by the mountain men who sought the beaver, whose fur was used in making hats.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
