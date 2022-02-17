For the last few years I have had various reports of bald eagles being seen in our area. In fact, three years ago I was driving away from the Tallapoosa Post Office, heading towards town, when, high in the sky, I saw a bald eagle. Its white head and tail stood out boldly against the dark brown body.
Many of the reports that I have had came from the New Canaan Church area and Seabreeze Lake environs. The main diet of these big birds happens to be fish, and that is why they are usually reported close to water.
The bald eagle is a big bird. It can have a 6-foot wing span. An adult has a brown body and a white head and tail. That makes it easy to identify. However, it takes a young bird five years to fully acquire the white head and tail, so at times a immature bird can resemble a golden eagle, which is brown colored all over. Normally, golden eagles are western birds but we do have some in the Eastern part of our country.
As mentioned above bald aagles are fish eaters. They will eat dead fish that are floating on the water, or they can catch fish that are swimming close to the surface. They will also take small mammals, ducks, etc., and will even eat carrion, but their main diet is fish. Also, they often rob the osprey (fish hawk) of its prey. Not such a good recommendation for our national image.
Bald eagles build huge nests in the spring, often using the same nest year after year. It is built high in a big tree and is added to each year. In this big nest the Eagle usually lays two cream colored eggs.
Bald eagles are protected by federal laws.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.