On occasion I like to write about animals that we do not have in this area. I want to acquaint you with them because they are so different in their habits, etc., that I feel led to introduce them to you. Such is the case of the American dipper.
Many years ago, I was hiking alone in the mountains of Wyoming. I was gradually climbing the banks of a swift mountain stream where the water was so clear that I could see in detail the bottom of that swift moving water. Above the murmur of that stream I heard a bird call, a sharp “zeet, zeet, zeet,” and I paused to see if I could see the originator of that sound.
Presently, about 20 feet below, I saw a robin-sized bird on a rock. It was strange looking, being slate gray in color with a very short tail. As it paraded around on that rock, it bobbed up and down, up and down. Suddenly it plunged into the ice cold, clear stream. Instead of swimming like a duck, I was flabbergasted to see it walking around on the bottom of the stream, much like it was taking a Sunday stroll. I did not know it then but that strange bird was looking for food. Its diet is based on water insects and their larva.
This bird, also called water ouzel, is so well insulated that cold weather has no effect on it. On cold mornings when other birds are quiet with their feathers all puffed up, the dipper seems happy and lively as ever.
The nest of this species is always close to water. Usually it can be found in a rock crevice or among roots of trees. Sometimes it might be behind a waterfall. It is made of soft moss, maybe a little dome-shaped with a small side entrance, covered with leaves and grass. In it are laid three to five plain white eggs.
I watched this strange bird until it came out of the water, stood on a rock for a moment, then flew off downstream.
Observers tell me that the dipper sings all winter, never minds the weather, and when it flies away, it always flies over the stream, never straying from its mountain habitat of clear, cold water.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
