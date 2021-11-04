Many years ago when I was a student at North Georgia College, I took a course in entomology, the study of insects. In this course, students were required to make a collection of insects. So every night I would go out and look to see if any insects were collected around the outside light of our dormitory. I collected many bugs this way.
One night I went out to look and there was a solid black bug I had never seen before. I was excited for this was a new one for my collection. Gingerly I went to pick it up and was immediately rewarded by a great pain to my finger. I mean, it really did hurt and kept on hurting for several hours. This was my first introduction to the assassin Bug, also called wheel bugs or kissing bugs.
These insects come in a variety of colors of black, gray, brown, while some are brightly colored. The so called a-squash bug belongs to this family. They all possess a “sticker,” an extension of the mouth by which they can stick into an insect, immobilize it, then suck the fluids from their body. They prey on bugs, bees, flies, and caterpillars.
One species can be found in houses and can really be a pest. As I attested to, the bite is very painful and can linger for a while. Though not poisonous, their bite may sometimes have to be treated by a doctor.
Assassin bugs are very beneficial because they kill a lot of harmful insects. However, if you see one, don’t grab it like I did.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
