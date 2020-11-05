While relaxing in my easy chair a few days ago, I happened to look out the window just as a squirrel walked across our deck. I happened to notice a big lump on the squirrel’s shoulder, and I realized it had been infected by what we call a “wolf.” I don’t know how the name “wolf” became associated with these unsightly raw places that get on squirrels and other mammals, but that is what they are called. Let’s find out what a “wolf” really is.
There is a fly called a bot fly. It is similar somewhat to our familiar blue-tailed fly. This bot fly lays its eggs around a squirrel nest, or maybe a knot hole in a tree where the squirrel stays. Soon these eggs hatch out into tiny worms or larvae. These larvae eventually get on the squirrel.
When the squirrel licks its fur to clean itself, it accidently swallows some of these larvae.
Once inside the squirrel’s body the tiny larva works its way through the muscle tissue of the squirrel until it is just under the skin. There it makes a breathing hole in the skin, and as it absorbs nutrients from the squirrel’s body, it grows. As it gets bigger it makes a lump under the skin of the squirrel, and that lump is what we call the “wolf.”
Evidently these “wolves” do not harm the squirrel unless somehow they might become infected, and they continue to grow until they can be about an inch long and maybe half that wide. Then, maybe in late September or October, they crawl out of the hole they have made in the skin and fall to the ground. When they are on the ground they form a cocoon, and eventually turn into a bot fly.
There is another fly called a warble fly. They lay their eggs in the nostrils of horses, sheep, and cattle, and they have a similar life cycle as the bot fly.
Mother Nature often has some strange tricks up her sleeve, and the bot fly is one of those tricks.
As for the squirrel, once the larva has left the body, the wound heals and the squirrel goes on its merry way.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjoinestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.