It was a cold day in December, and I, as a teenager, was on a rabbit hunt with my daddy and A.B. Duncan, the principle at Tallapoosa High School. We were hunting on Walker Creek, south of Tallapoosa, and had already had good luck. The swamp rabbits were plentiful and our pack of beagles had run wide open all morning.
Mr. Duncan and my daddy were both superb outdoorsmen and there wasn’t much that the two of them didn’t know about rabbit hunting. I was not a seasoned hunter like the two of them, but I was eager to learn.
We had about eight beagles, and two of them, Pat and Mike, were of the same litter. Right after noon they jumped another rabbit, and for some reason the rabbit took to the water. The swamp rabbit, often called buck rabbit, is an excellent swimmer.
“Buddy,” Mr. Duncan said, “They are gonna cross right below us. We’ve got to hurry.”
Just as we got to where the dogs were crossing, Pat, the beagle, began to bark and moan. He would go under, then come back up, gasping for air.
“That dog has leg cramps,” Mr. Duncan yelled. “He’s about to drown!”
Before I could reply, Mr. Duncan was wading out in the waist deep, freezing water. He reached down and grasped Pat by the collar and dragged him on the bank, where the dog lay and whined for a while, and then he was alright.
My daddy had just arrived on the scene, and when he saw what had transpired he quickly built a fire. Mr. Duncan warmed himself some but the hunt was over, for his clothes were saturated. My daddy thanked him profusely, for Pat was one of his prized beagles.
Over the years I have thought of this event, and mulled over it often. How many people would have been willing to plunge into a freezing waist deep creek just to save a dog? Not many, you can bet.
From that day on, A.B. Duncan was a hero to me, and I still look on that event as one of the greatest outdoor experiences that I have ever had.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
