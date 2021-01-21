The year of 1914 probably means nothing to many Americans, but in that year the last known passenger pigeon died in the Cincinnati Zoo. It was a victim of the greediness of the human race.
This bird looked like our own mourning dove, except it was about 1/3 bigger. It was generally a gray-brown color on the top side, with a light reddish breast. It was about 16-inches long.
The passenger pigeon once existed in the millions. Early writers tell us that in migration great flights extended over vast tracts of country and usually passed in their greatest numbers for almost three days. Often the birds would darken the sky because of their great numbers.
These birds were communal nesters, often nesting so close together that the limbs on which the nests were built would collapse. Normally two white eggs were laid in a flimsy nest.
Native Indians soon found out that passenger pigeons, like our mourning doves, were good to eat. However, the killing of the birds by the tribes for food made no difference in their numbers. It was only when the white man found out that the birds were a good food source that their numbers began to decline. Millions of the birds were slaughtered for food and shipped to the eastern states for an already awaiting market. By the end of the 1800-period, the birds were about gone, and, as mentioned above, the last known bird, named Martha, died at the Cincinnati Zoo.
It is with a sense of pride that we can still see a passenger pigeon. Thanks to the Anniston Museum of Natural History, a mounted bird has been loaned to the West Georgia Museum of Tallapoosa. This bird is housed in a dust and moth proof glass case and is there for all to see. The only problem is that the museum has been closed since last March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hopefully, with vaccinations on the way, we will be able to open the museum soon. Then the public will get to see our passenger pigeon, the only way they will ever be able to see one of the extinct species.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
