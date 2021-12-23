When our three girls were little, Christmas was a very special time to them. Every Christmas Eve before we put them to bed, I took them back to the bedroom. We all piled up on the bed and I read them the Christmas story from the Holy Bible that is found in Luke, Chapter 2 — “And it came to pass in those days”
We did this several years until they became teenagers and we could not fit on the bed together. Though we could not do as we used to do, I was satisfied that they all knew what Christmas was all about. It was about somebody, Jesus, who God sent into this world that we might be saved from our sins.
Christmas is a special time. It is a season of love, of giving, of thinking of others. It is a time of sharing, and all of this is brought about because a little baby came into this world and changed our lives forever.
Merry Christmas, everyone!
Love, Bud & Jackie Jones
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
