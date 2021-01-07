One of the most common bats in our area is the little brown bat. It is about 2 1/8 inches long, covered with glossy yellow-brown fur. It has a snout and ears that are blackish-brown in color.
Of course, most of us know that bats are mammals, yet they have wings made of skin which enables them to fly.
Little brown bat’s emerge at dusk and usually first fly to water to drink. They feed mainly on insects, including mosquitoes, and they can consume half their body weight of insects in one night. Female bats with young can actually consume more than their body weight. Young bats are left behind at the roost while the mother forages for food.
Bats mate in the spring and usually give birth to twins in late April or May.
As these little bats fly at night they have an echo system that, as they fly they emit high frequency sounds that hit trees, rocks, buildings, etc., and bounce back to the bats. In this way they are able to prevent from flying into these objects.
As they fly, they have a “webb” system in their tails that enables them to catch insects in this built in “scoop” as they fly about in the dark night.
Bats are communal and like to roost together. In the early years of our country they roosted in caves, hollow trees, and such places. However, as settlers moved in and houses became plentiful, the bats began to roost in attics, barns, etc.
When I was a student at North Georgia College, I took a hike into the mountains with some of my friends. We soon came to a fairly big cave, and as we shined our lights to the ceiling we were very surprised to see it covered with hundreds of hibernating Brown Bats. Their bodies were covered with hoar frost, which lent an eerie feeling to the cave. As we blew our warm breath on them, they wiggled about but continued to hang upside down, which is the normal roosting position.
Little brown bats do not migrate but hibernate in the winter. Sometimes during warm winter weather they might venture out.
Bats can carry rabies, so if you encounter one in your home be very careful how you handle and dispose of it. A few years ago my wife and I encountered a bat in our house. I disposed of it, but the next day I called our doctor and he said we should have had the bat checked for rabies. He also said that bats could bite you in your sleep and you wouldn’t know it.
He advised us to both take the rabies shots, which we did. Thankfully those shots today can be given in the arm. Together our series of shots cost more than $30,000. We thanked God for Medicare. I told this story to remind everyone to be careful of bats.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
