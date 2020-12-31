As we move forward into a new year, many of us are resolving to address our own personal concerns. This brings to my mind the theme of Dr. Stephen R. Covey, the author of many books, including “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.”
Covey asserts in his work that effective people focus on living, loving, learning and leaving a legacy. Though many of us resolve to do better each year, maybe our focus should be on the legacy we will leave when are no longer here on Earth.
My mother’s name was Linda Faye Branum McGill, and Dec. 17 was the first anniversary of her passing unexpectedly at the age of 78. She was the minister of music at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church in our hometown of Athens, Tennessee, for 26 years. Though she retired from that position over a decade ago, she continued to be involved in many programs of the church.
One of these programs was the annual Hanging of the Greens ceremony to present the coming of advent and the Christmas season. The first such ceremony at Keith UMC was organized in 1985 by Carolyn Blakemore, the wife of our associate pastor at that time, Jewell Humberd Sterchi, Keith’s longstanding church organist, and my mom.
This December marked the 35th year that the church was to present the ceremony, but the pandemic has postponed events of this kind at Keith UMC, making a face-to-face Hanging of the Greens an impossibility this year. Undaunted, Senior Pastor David Graybeal and Associate Pastor Andrew Lay worked with some videotaped footage from three previous ceremonies: the inaugural ceremony from 1985, a second from 2000, and the last dating from 2010. The footage was compiled along with a preamble read by Graybeal and Lay commemorating the past decades’ Hanging of the Greens. They dedicated the video, this year’s ceremony, to Mom.
The video is an impressive presentation, one that those who have attended Keith UMC during that period will find interesting, and new viewers will learn the heritage of the church and its mission. The scripture readings, the music, and the production in general, are always organized to give weight to the event, but also to spread the excitement that is a central part of the Christmas story. I was struck by how moving it is.
In watching the video, I remember the words of Pastor Graybeal’s eulogy for Mom when we attended her memorial service at the church on Jan. 4 of this year. Pastor Graybeal shared the story of Mom’s involvement in a recent Hanging of the Greens. He shared that she felt it was not going as it should, and she voiced this concern to those who were involved at a practice session. Annoyed and frustrated, she began to think it was no longer going to be the best it could be.
Luckily, Pastor Graybeal convinced her that she was right to care, as she helped keep the program one of excellence. Those who had participated over the years knew this was true, and as she was serious about the worship services in which she took part, she appreciated when others noticed how much she cared.
As the Blakemores had moved to a new parish not long after that initial service, and Ms. Sterchi had passed away only a few years ago, Mom felt she held the creative memory of every Hanging of the Greens at Keith UMC. The mantle rested with her, she believed, and her expectations were for the ceremony to be glorious. It was a big part of her life’s legacy, and it was part of the reason the church dedicated the online video to her this year.
When I review my Mom’s legacy across her life, it includes service to her family, Keith UMC, and the community of Athens, Tennessee. She was a purposeful, impactful person throughout her life. I believe Mom did indeed live, love, learn and leave everyone a legacy.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
