Mrs. Linda Diane Bruner Hughes, age 64, of Tallapoosa, Ga., passed away September 5, 2022. She was born May 23, 1958 in Green Castle, Ind. She is preceded in death by her father, Ralph Bruner.
Linda loved to go camping and was very passionate about art. A true caretaker, she always put other people before herself.
She is survived by her husband, Marty Hughes; son, Jarrod Vietor; both of Tallapoosa; Marine grandson, Kaine Vietor; mother, Margaret Bruner, of Green Castle; sister, Janice Hudson, of Elizabethtown, Ky.; and brother, Ed Bruner, of Green Castle, Ind.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 9, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Bro. Jeff Layton officiating.
Her family will receive friends, Saturday, Sept. 9 between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.