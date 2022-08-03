Lillian Francis Williams, 89, of Muscadine, AL passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Lillian was born Nov. 28, 1932, to the late Mellie and Lawson Roberts. In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Noel Williams; sisters, Katie Hicks, Linda Payne, Elaine Miller and Yvonne Payne; granddaughter, Wendy Hatchett; sons-in-law, Douglas Hatchett and Bodie Knight.

Trending Videos