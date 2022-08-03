Lillian Francis Williams, 89, of Muscadine, AL passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Lillian was born Nov. 28, 1932, to the late Mellie and Lawson Roberts. In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Noel Williams; sisters, Katie Hicks, Linda Payne, Elaine Miller and Yvonne Payne; granddaughter, Wendy Hatchett; sons-in-law, Douglas Hatchett and Bodie Knight.
Lillian is survived by her sister, Maylene (Byron) Ward; children, Jan (Roland) Holcome, Denise Hatchett, Brian Williams and Renee Knight; grandchildren, Shay (Joe) Harris, Michael (Lisa) Harris, Stacey Coggins, Justin (Shannon) Hatchett, Jeremy Hatchett, Bradley Williams, Landon (Hope) Williams, Jessica (Larry) Goolsby and Hannah Knight; great-grandchildren, Jacob Harris, Skylar Harris, Benji Burney, Logan Burney, Katie Burney, Billy Burney, Samantha Biggers, Gracie Williams, Katie Hatchett, Jared Hatchett, Wyatt Hatchett, Dylan (Haley) Williams, Ethan Williams, Isabella Goolsby, Magnus Goolsby, Baylee (Austin) Ingram and Gracie Pesnell; great-great-grandchildren, Aubree Davis, Kindred Biggers, Stormii Wells, Blakely Burney, Khloe Burney, Isabelle Williams, Bryleigh Williams and Emmielue Ingram.
A celebration of life was held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. Central at Living Word Family Church in Muscadine, AL.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa.
