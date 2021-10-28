Many years ago, when I was a child growing up in the Virginia mountains, I used to daydream about what the 2000 Century would be like. I couldn’t even fathom the idea of the year starting with a two. I guess my ideas about the future were shaped by a science fiction movie, “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
My ideas were also influenced by a TV cartoon show, “The Jetsons.” I was sure by 2000, we would also be traveling around with our rocket belts and all our work would be done by robots. Well, the robot thing is partially true, but the rocket belts never made widespread use.
However, one thing I never envisioned was being able to carry a pocket electronic device which would serve as a phone, computer and hundreds of other uses. The smartphone was a huge leap from the black cradle phone that sat on the end table by our living room couch.
The cartoonist who created the popular Dick Tracy comics must have had some vision of the smartphone since his lead character had something called a “wrist radio.” In later years, it changed to a “wrist TV” to keep up with the emerging technology of the 1950s.
My only knowledge of computers was a childhood book about the modern wonders of the world, which featured an article about an electronic computer. Of course, in those days of vacuum tubes, the computer occupied several rooms in a college lab somewhere. It consumed huge amounts of electricity and was down for repairs more than it was operating.
By the time I moved to Georgia to attend college in the mid-1970s, Popular Electronics’ cover article was about a hobby computer kit, the Altair 8800. As the legend goes, Paul Allen found the idea so interesting, he convinced his friend, Bill Gates, to drop out of Harvard and form Microsoft, a company to write software for these new micro-computers.
Can you imagine what their parents said when they learned their children were giving up their educational training to write software for a “toy” computer? Guess Paul and Bill had the last laugh.
At the time I entered college, computers were still giant, room-filling monsters that worked by reading punched holes in thin, envelope-size cards — the IBM machine. The class registration cards carried warnings, “Do not fold, spindle or mutilate.”
So here I am, 21 years into the 21st Century, with my life being controlled by a little electronic device I carry in my pocket. It is my telephone, for sure. However, it’s also my calendar, date book, dictionary, phone directory, computer, calculator, compass, camera and entertainment center.
My college years were highlighted by moves between many dorm rooms and apartments, always lugging heavy wooden crates containing hundreds of long-play vinyl phonograph records. Along with the records went a turntable, amplifier and two giant stereo speakers.
Now, I carry all the music I want on my smartphone, and listen to any type music I desire through online services such as Pandora and YouTube. Gone are the giant speakers, since I listen to the music through Bluetooth headphones or small Bluetooth speakers.
To tell the truth, I don’t really care that rocket belts never made the grade.
As a parting observation, human nature hasn’t evolved nearly as much as technology. People still argue, fight and wage war. Politicians still lie and do crooked things.
But, best of all, the World Series are still played and shown on TV. However, the high-definition color, flat screen, LED TVs are sure better than those old black-and-white consoles.
Winston Jones is a former journalist living in Carrollton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.