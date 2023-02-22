If you haven’t been to the Taste of Chocolate, you should make it a priority to attend this year. The vast array of chocolate delicacies is staggering. This year is the 14th Annual Taste of Chocolate. It’s Saturday, March 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Sewell Mill in downtown Bremen (126 Hamilton Avenue). This year will be face-to-face so you should put on your best dress or suit and head on out. It’s a time to enjoy great chocolate and conversation with friends. Tickets ($10) can be purchased at the door or from members of the Bremen Junior Women’s Club. Local contact is Pat at 404-788-8282 or Amanda at 770-880-0162.
The event is a fundraiser for FERST Readers which gives the children of Haralson County the awesome gift of books (one a month until the age five). With all my years in early childhood education, I have seen the benefit which kids receive from books. The children in my classes who received the books remember the covers and titles. They eagerly shared their books by bringing them to school to read. The selection of books are age-appropriate and developmentally challenging – board books for the first few years and then more mature picture books as the child nears school age.
The Taste of Chocolate impresses me every year - beautiful decorations, lovely music and needless to say great chocolate. Club members do an excellent job with old fashioned class - silver coffee and tea service, glass coffee cups for coffee and milk. I am certain I won’t be disappointed this year.
Each year the event raises more money than the previous year. 763 children in Haralson County currently receive the Ferst books. Thirty-six dollars provides the books for one child for an entire year. Can you name one charity event where you can have a good time eating chocolate and help countless children in our community at the same time? I can't think of a better way to spend a Saturday afternoon in March.
I'm promoting this event with my friends on Facebook, by mouth, and with every other possible means. All teachers understand the need for children to develop a love of reading at an early age. Not to bore you with facts, but states determine prison population projections by the number of children unable to read on grade level by third grade. If you want to improve the future prospects for our local community, invest in the reading ability of young children. Studies show 61 percent of low-income families do not have a single piece of reading material suitable for a child. Let’s make that the exception in Haralson County.
If you know of a child five years old and younger who is not currently a Frest Reader, you can sign up on the Frest website. It’s a simple form to fill out - name, birthdate, address and parent’s name. No one will ever contact you for money or donations.
Come out to the Sewell Mill and have a chocolate feast. And you can do some good. I have my tickets and I’m inviting friends. Hope to see you there.
