If you haven’t been to the Taste of Chocolate, you should make it a priority to attend this year. The vast array of chocolate delicacies is staggering. This year is the 14th Annual Taste of Chocolate. It’s Saturday, March 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Sewell Mill in downtown Bremen (126 Hamilton Avenue). This year will be face-to-face so you should put on your best dress or suit and head on out. It’s a time to enjoy great chocolate and conversation with friends. Tickets ($10) can be purchased at the door or from members of the Bremen Junior Women’s Club. Local contact is Pat at 404-788-8282 or Amanda at 770-880-0162.

The event is a fundraiser for FERST Readers which gives the children of Haralson County the awesome gift of books (one a month until the age five). With all my years in early childhood education, I have seen the benefit which kids receive from books. The children in my classes who received the books remember the covers and titles. They eagerly shared their books by bringing them to school to read. The selection of books are age-appropriate and developmentally challenging – board books for the first few years and then more mature picture books as the child nears school age.

