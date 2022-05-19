To be printed in The Gateway-Beacon, letters to the editor can be mailed to the office at 126 Hamilton Avenue, Suite 5, Bremen, Georgia 30110, or emailed to news@gateway-beacon.com.
Please keep letters to about 300 words. Letters should be from Haralson County residents. They must include a signature, the city of residence of the author and a phone number. The phone number will not be printed, but will be used to contact the writer in case of questions.
Anonymous letters will not be published.
