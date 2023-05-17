"And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart." — Galatians 6:9.

It is discouraging to continue to do right and receive no word of thanks or see no tangible results. But Paul challenged the Galatians and he challenges us to keep on doing good and to trust God for the results. In due time we will reap a harvest of blessings. In the Bible, when Job had everything, he prayed. When Job had nothing, he still prayed. Prayer isn’t about your circumstances, it’s about who God is.

