"And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart." — Galatians 6:9.
It is discouraging to continue to do right and receive no word of thanks or see no tangible results. But Paul challenged the Galatians and he challenges us to keep on doing good and to trust God for the results. In due time we will reap a harvest of blessings. In the Bible, when Job had everything, he prayed. When Job had nothing, he still prayed. Prayer isn’t about your circumstances, it’s about who God is.
"Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God in Christ forgave you." (Ephesians 4:32)
God does not forgive us because we forgive others, but solely because of his great mercy. Forgiveness involves a conscious choice to replace ill will with good will.
You no longer wish bad things to happen to that individual. What’s broken can be mended. What hurts can be healed. And no matter how dark it gets, the sun is going to rise again. Don’t forget, that even when life gets hard and you feel like giving up, there is a future that you haven’t seen yet. Stay strong, believe in yourself and never stop moving forward.
It’s always wise to know that all snakes are not legless. Some have legs and appear in human form. Be extra careful with them, they can strike when you least expect it. How others see you is not important, but how you see yourself means everything. Let your light shine so brightly that others can find their way out of the dark. If you have put away the dark path in your life. Tell yourself; today I refuse to go back to my old ways. I’ve become a new person using my past as a lesson that keeps me doing, and going. True healing is to treat yourself and others much better than the past ever did. To God Be The Glory.
