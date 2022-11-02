Halloween is past and if the retail outlets are any indication, Christmas is just around the corner. I know and I hope you also know that Thanksgiving is next. It’s unfortunate that Thanksgiving is the forgotten celebration. Abraham Lincoln declared that the fourth Thursday in November be a national day of Thanksgiving in 1863. We’ve observed the tradition for 159 years now but it’s about to be lost in the wave of commercialism sweeping us from Halloween straight into Christmas.
Slowly we’ll see the fall decorations augmented with turkeys and Pilgrim boys and girls. Our family has a decoration known as Tom. He’s a fabric turkey stuffed with plastic bags. Instead of a gobble he makes a rustling sound when moved. I constructed him many years ago and only had the bags for stuffing. Like many of us he’s showing signs of age and might need to be replaced next year. We also like to decorate with reminders to be thankful. Signs that proclaim — Gratitude turns what we have into enough. And Thanksgiving isn’t just a day but the way we live every day.
School children will be working on a disguise for turkeys so they don’t get cooked for Thanksgiving dinner. One school asked children for a recipe for cooking turkey which resulted in hilarity. Already schools are asking for parents to reserve a Thanksgiving meal with the school so adequate supplies are ordered.
This year our celebration will be with my parents and one brother and his wife — a small affair. Our kids have both recently started new jobs and won’t be home for the holidays. I pray they can find friends with whom to celebrate since we can’t be together. We are as a family traditionalists. Meaning it’ll be turkey and dressing and all the trimmings. I’d like to talk them into something different. Maybe an Italian feast. Or a Pacific Island themed dinner. But I know it’s hopeless. It would never get voted in. (One year we went to a Chinese restaurant for Christmas dinner and I will never hear the end of that.)
Thanksgiving dinner always involved a friendly competition between my favorite Aunt Nome and Dennis over whose dressing was the best. This year will be sad because there won’t be a competition. Our first to celebrate following my aunt’s death last winter. As the dressing cooks, the smell of sage will remind us of the brightness and delight she brought into our lives.
The German inventor of a high speed printing press Friedrich Koenig said, “We tend to forget that happiness doesn’t come as a result of getting something we don’t have, but rather of recognizing and appreciating what we do have.”
My prayer for you this year is that you will recognize and appreciate what we do have. Can we forget the stresses and worries and concentrate on the good things? It takes effort, I know. But research shows we are happier people when we can be grateful people.
I hate that Thanksgiving is eclipsed by early Christmas decorations and hype. I want to enjoy the pumpkin, turkey, and fall foliage decorations starting right after Halloween until we wash the last messy casserole dish on Thanksgiving day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.