Halloween is past and if the retail outlets are any indication, Christmas is just around the corner. I know and I hope you also know that Thanksgiving is next. It’s unfortunate that Thanksgiving is the forgotten celebration. Abraham Lincoln declared that the fourth Thursday in November be a national day of Thanksgiving in 1863. We’ve observed the tradition for 159 years now but it’s about to be lost in the wave of commercialism sweeping us from Halloween straight into Christmas.

Slowly we’ll see the fall decorations augmented with turkeys and Pilgrim boys and girls. Our family has a decoration known as Tom. He’s a fabric turkey stuffed with plastic bags. Instead of a gobble he makes a rustling sound when moved. I constructed him many years ago and only had the bags for stuffing. Like many of us he’s showing signs of age and might need to be replaced next year. We also like to decorate with reminders to be thankful. Signs that proclaim — Gratitude turns what we have into enough. And Thanksgiving isn’t just a day but the way we live every day.

Trending Videos