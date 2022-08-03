Mr. Leonard “Len” Eldon McLarty, age 65, of Waco, GA, passed away July 27, 2022. He was born August 19, 1956 in Villa Rica, GA. He is preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Daniel McLarty; father, Eldon McLarty; and sister, Karen Kirby.
Len was a member of the Haralson County High School Class of 1974. He worked for Georgia Power for many years as security guard and was a few months short of retirement. Len was a member of the Tallapoosa Masonic Lodge and loved to hunt and fish. Len was a loving dad and enjoyed raising his two girls more than anything else.
He is survived by his daughters, Traci McLarty and Rose McLarty, both of Waco, GA; mother, Nell McLarty; sister, Brenda Bohannan, of Carrollton, GA; brother Andy McLarty, of Waco, GA; significant other, Rachel Womack, of Waco, GA; step children, Jessica Wilkie and Levi Wilkie; and step grandchildren, Ryan Martin, Beau Thomas Wilkie, and Carsyn Wilkie.
Funeral services were held July 31, 2022 at 2:00PM in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Dr. Mason Bush officiating. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Kristopher Mixon, Christopher Mixon, Levi Wilkie, Caleb Hewitt, Adam Mixon, and Ryan Martin. Interment followed in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.