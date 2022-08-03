Mr. Leonard “Len” Eldon McLarty, age 65, of Waco, GA, passed away July 27, 2022. He was born August 19, 1956 in Villa Rica, GA. He is preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Daniel McLarty; father, Eldon McLarty; and sister, Karen Kirby.

Len was a member of the Haralson County High School Class of 1974. He worked for Georgia Power for many years as security guard and was a few months short of retirement. Len was a member of the Tallapoosa Masonic Lodge and loved to hunt and fish. Len was a loving dad and enjoyed raising his two girls more than anything else.

