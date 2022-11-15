Leftover turkey recipes for after the holiday

The big meal is over, but who says the feasting has to be?
KENTUCKY HOT BROWN SANDWICHES
Ingredients:
6 tablespoons butter
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper
1 1/2 cups chicken broth
1 1/2 cups milk
3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
6 bread slices, toasted
Thinly sliced cooked turkey or chicken (about 1 lb.)
3/4 teaspoon paprika
2 small tomatoes, each cut into 6 slices
12 bacon slices, cooked
Garnish: fresh arugula
Directions:
!. Preheat oven to 400º. Melt butter over low heat in a medium saucepan; add flour, and cook over low heat, whisking constantly, 1 minute or until smooth. Whisk in salt and pepper. Gradually add broth and milk; cook over medium-low heat, whisking constantly, until thickened and smooth. Add cheese; cook, whisking constantly, 3 minutes or until cheese is melted. (Sauce will be thick.)
2. Place 1 toast slice on each of 6 ovenproof plates. Place turkey or chicken on each toast slice; cover each with about ½ cup sauce, and sprinkle with paprika. Top each with 2 tomato slices and 2 bacon slices. Bake at 400º for 10 minutes or until sauce is bubbly. Garnish, if desired.
GUMBO-STYLE TURKEY SOUP
Ingredients:
1/2 pound andouille sausage, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices
1/2 cup canola oil
1/2 cup (about 2 /8 oz.) all-purpose flour
1 cup chopped sweet onion (from 1 onion)
1 cup chopped green bell pepper (from 1 bell pepper)
1 cup chopped celery (from 3 stalks)
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 1/2 teaspoons Creole seasoning
5 1/2 cups Our Best Turkey Stock
4 cups shredded roast turkey
2 cups fresh or frozen cut okra
1 (14.5-oz.) can diced tomatoes
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 cup hot cooked rice
Directions:
1. Cook sausage in a medium nonstick skillet over medium, stirring occasionally, until browned, 7 to 8 minutes. Remove from skillet, and drain on paper towels.
2. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high; gradually whisk in flour, and cook, whisking constantly, until flour is a deep caramel color, 7 to 10 minutes. (Do not burn mixture.)
3. Reduce heat to medium. Stir in onion, bell pepper, celery, garlic, and Creole seasoning, and cook, stirring constantly, 5 minutes. Gradually stir in Turkey Stock, turkey, okra, tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, and andouille sausage. Increase heat to medium-high, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, 30 minutes. Stir in cooked rice and serve immediately.
TURKEY, APPLE AND BRIE SANDWICH RECIPE
Ingredients:
1 ciabatta roll, halved horizontally
2 teaspoons hot pepper jelly
2 1/2 ounces sliced roasted turkey
3 slices Gala apple
1 ounce brie cheese, sliced into 1/2-inch thick pieces
1/2 ounce baby arugula
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Place ciabatta halves on a small baking sheet. Spread bottom half with hot pepper jelly. Place turkey, apple, and brie on top of jelly. Bake in preheated oven until brie melts and top half of roll is light golden brown, about 3 minutes. Remove from oven and place arugula on top of brie. Brush top half of roll with mustard and place on top of arugula to make a sandwich. Serve hot or at room temperature.
TURKEY TETRAZZINI
Ingredients
1 (10 3/4-ounce) can cream of mushroom soup
⅔ cup milk
1 (16-ounce) jar Alfredo sauce
3 ½ cups chopped cooked turkey, chicken, or ham
12 ounces thin spaghetti, cooked
1 (10-ounce) package frozen petite peas, thawed
1 (8-ounce) package sliced fresh mushrooms
1 ½ cups shredded baby Swiss cheese
1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese, divided
½ cup crushed garlic-and-onion seasoned croutons
¼ teaspoon paprika
Directions:
1. Whisk together soup and milk in large mixing bowl; whisk in Alfredo sauce. Stir in chopped turkey, next 4 ingredients, and 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese. Pour into a lightly greased 15- x 10-inch baking dish.
2. Stir together remaining Parmesan cheese, crushed croutons, and paprika; sprinkle evenly over casserole.
3. Bake, covered, at 375° for 30 minutes. Uncover, and bake 15 more minutes or until golden brown and bubbly. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
Note: Casserole may be assembled and frozen up to 1 month. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight; bake, covered, at 350° for 40 minutes. Uncover and bake 15 more minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly. If you prefer a smaller casserole, use 2 (11- x 7-inch) baking dishes. Proceed as directed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.