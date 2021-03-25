Nothing is sweeter than the laughter of a baby who’s found the joy of a simple pleasure like the rattling of wrapping paper, or dad making strange faces or simply the tickling of toes. When a baby is around, all are drawn to the chubby cheeks and bright eyes, fat little thighs and short fingers. As grownups we know to cherish the little ones.
However, we are currently living in a culture that accepts the killing of babies before they are born. We don’t call it killing. Today the term pro-choice sounds more acceptable than baby killing. Did you know that 619,591 legally induced abortions were reported to the CDC from 49 reporting areas in 2018? Imagine that! That is 12,644 per state (counting reporting areas as states — the CDC website doesn’t define area). Enough children to fill 632 kindergarten classes per state. So many parents and grandparents denied the opportunity to know the joys and yes, sorrows, of rearing children. So much sadness after the loss of the preborn child.
West Georgia Right to Life (WGRTL) is a nonprofit organization that carries the mantle proudly and without shame in a culture that is quickly forgetting the sanctity of life — both in the womb and in later years. We often think about WGRTL standing firm on the rights of preborn children but did you know they also stand up for the rights of the elderly?
During the COVID pandemic we have seen so many families suffer the loss of an elderly family member without physical closeness — not being in the room when the loved one died. But did you know, in eight states (CA, CO, HI, ME, NJ, OR, VT, and WA) and DC physician-assisted suicide is legal? A physician can prescribe drugs to end a person’s life. I know there can be much suffering in the end, but who can say they have the knowledge and wisdom to take another person’s life with a lethal cocktail of drugs? I cannot imagine taking on that possibility for any one I love and care for.
While euthanasia and abortion are the key positions we often associate with the Right-to-Life movement, the position statements are broad. Eugenics, fetal experimentation, stem cell research, genetic screening and human cloning are also concerns for the WGRTL. And yes, it is a political force. Candidates may apply and receive an endorsement from the Right to Life if they meet the criteria.
The WGRTL website (http://grtl.org) has extensive resources for anyone interested in learning more. Also if your church, civic organization, service club desires to have a presentation, a spokesperson is available.
CrossPointe Christian Church (905 Temple Road in Bremen) is hosting a presentation on Sunday, March 28 at 11 a.m if you’d like to learn more about West Georgia Right To Life.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
