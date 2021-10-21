If I’m being perfectly honest with you, I’m tired. I’m physically tired. But also mentally and emotionally tired.
These past two months, I have been living from doctor’s appointment to procedure to follow up to test to next appointment. Then a new doctor, a new office visit, a new set of instructions, more new vocabulary, risks and benefits to consider. It’s draining in a way that does not meet the standard for physical stamina.
Monday evening as I write this I have no real reason to be exhausted. Besides a short stroll in Carrollton and visits to two medical offices (one involving fluid withdrawal), I have done nothing. Yet I am so tired.
I have friends and acquaintances who are traveling a much more difficult cancer journey than me. I seriously do not know how they have the strength to follow through with the various appointments for chemo, CT scans and blood work. The list seems endless. Yet, the need to rise up and go is essential to beating this thing called cancer.
The American Cancer Society states one in eight American women develops breast cancer and mostly it’s from an unknown cause (some have genetic markers for it). When the subject comes up in conversation, many women say they have had breast cancer and many have survived for years — much more now than two decades ago. Survival rate increases are due to research and improved treatment.
I’m not into my radiation treatment yet. I am a planner and organizer so I hoped to be well into the radiation by mid-October. The healing process is taking longer than I had expected. I had fluid aspirated from my breast twice now. No more healing takes place after radiation begins, hence I will be given more time to heal. I’m due to start daily radiation until early November (if all goes as planned).
I added if all goes as planned because I’m learning that not everything will go as planned, at least not my plan. Maybe one lesson I am meant to learn from this experience is that I am not in control. I have never been in control even those times when I thought I was. Last week one of my Bible study mates said, “God is trying to make me a better person through these experiences.” She wasn’t necessarily speaking about my current situation but I’m taking that as an adage for myself.
When I finish writing tonight, I’ll get out my calendar and mark the new appointments on it. I will reduce the expectations of what I can accomplish. I will accept rest and help and another cup of tea.
Tonight I pray, “Into your spacious heart and loving hands, dear God, I place my fears, my “what ifs,” my spinning world and mind. Comfort me with the truth that no fear is too big for the Great One who is always with me. I am never alone. Calming God, bring courage. Tender Spirit, breathe peace on me. In Jesus name, Amen.”
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
