LEADING THE PAC

It was a triumphant day Friday, for many people, in more ways than one.
Friday marked a milestone of the first two graduates of the Parental Accountability Court in the Tallapoosa Judicial District. The ceremony took place for Christopher Crowson and Joshua Bragg, both of Cedartown in the Haralson County Courthouse in Buchanan.
The Parental Accountability Court Program seeks to remove the underlying issues that cause noncustodial parents to become chronic non-payers of child support. Through judicial oversight, Parental Accountability Court assists to transition non-custodial parents with barriers to self-sufficiency through parent accountability, employment and education. Services offered through Parental Accountability Court include substance abuse treatment, job assistance and placement, short-term training, coaching and mentoring, educational services, and Georgia Work Ready as an alternative to incarceration.
The Parental Accountability Court program is a joint effort of the Division and Superior Court Judges to offer an alternative to incarceration and to help chronic nonpayers of child support make regular payments. The program uses community resources and judicial oversight to address barriers that keep parents from meeting their support obligations. Each program, including services provided to participants, is tailored to the needs of the local community. Superior Court Judges provide judicial oversight and collaborate with PAC coordinators to implement the program. PAC coordinators connect participants to existing community resources.
By the numbers, since Fiscal Year 2009, PAC has helped 5,249 non-custodial parents in Georgia who are at risk of incarceration avoid jail time and provide support. That includes more than 13,000 children helped and $20.2 million in support saving the state of Georgia millions in incarceration costs, according to the PAC fact sheet.
Each district does this through community partnerships in each districts spearheaded by a coordinator. In the Tallapoosa District, that person is Brandi Baxter, who was hired to help relaunch the program in the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit, which was done so in October 2021 under the judicial oversight of Chief Judge Mark Murphy.
“Judge Murphy agreed to dedicate his time and Judicial oversight to the PAC program after the program’s short lived existence in 2016,” Baxter said. “We currently have 26 participants in the program.”
PAC is a two-phase program which is proposed to last 12-18 months per participant to meet graduation requirements.
“It is not a place for them to hide from their obligation,” Murphy said, “but to, more or less, embrace them at a higher level, and be honest with us about the barriers they face.”
Those barriers could be lack of education, addiction, or other employment challenges such as not having workplace skills in today’s marketplace.
“Our program connects them with community resources and services so they can work on those barriers and be more productive,” Murphy said. “Sometimes it is just a matter of having people listen while they talk out loud.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.