LEADING THE PAC

A graduation ceremony was held on Friday for the first two graduates of the Parental Accountability Court in the Tallapoosa Judicial District. From left, Lisa Stegall, Dallas Office Manager; Chief Judge Mark H. Murphy, Brandi Baxter, Parental Accountability Court Coordinator; Christopher Crowson, graduate; Joshua Bragg, graduate; Kristi Stone, DCSS Director of Field Operations; Laura King, Region 1 Manager.

 SUBMITTED PHOTOS

It was a triumphant day Friday, for many people, in more ways than one.

Friday marked a milestone of the first two graduates of the Parental Accountability Court in the Tallapoosa Judicial District. The ceremony took place for Christopher Crowson and Joshua Bragg, both of Cedartown in the Haralson County Courthouse in Buchanan.

