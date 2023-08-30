Have you heard someone say, “This isn’t your grandma’s…?” I’m telling you that Warren P. Sewell Memorial Library is not your grandma’s library although she may be a patron. When you enter the library, the bright green furnishings might be the first clue that this library is not what you remember about public libraries. Our library is part of the West Georgia Regional Library and the PINES systems. This partnership opens up a variety of features you might not know about.
Everyone knows the library loans books, CDs, DVDs, and magazines in print form. (Your grandma’s library, right?). The book club, summer reading program, story hour for kids, and exercise for adults are all wonderful. As a member of the library board, I didn’t know some of the newer features until I started researching for this column.
We are living in the digital age and our library is leading us into the future with digital options. For several years now I’ve used the digital app known as LIBBY. With LIBBY, you check out books on a cell phone or other device. Mostly I listen to novels and non-fiction books on LIBBY but the option to read is also available. I have friends who pay for an audiobook app. Why? The LIBBY app is free with a library card. I mostly search for audiobooks available now and the results are almost 12,000 titles. I don’t like to wait but I do put books on hold on LIBBY and I receive a notification when it’s available. Just like print books, you can renew if you haven’t finished unless someone is waiting for that title. But unlike print books, you never have overdue fines. The book magically disappears from your phone when it’s due. LIBBY has kids’ books, young adults, thrillers, fantasy, and suspense. I’m currently listening to a science fiction book and loving it. I never read sci-fi. You must check out LIBBY.
For children the library offers eReadkids which is like LIBBY but for children. I looked up several titles and found the app easy to navigate. I started listening to The Island of Elsewhere by Heather Fawcett and the reader was engaging and bright. Picture books for children are available as well as non-fiction books. I did not see as many audiobooks on eReadkids as I thought there might be but again you should check out eReadkids.org.
Kanopy is a video streaming service provided by your library card. More than 30,000 independent and documentary films are available. All you need to log in to Kanopy is your library card number and library account password. You can browse through hundreds of movies, music, and more with this streaming service! It limited patrons to 4 check-outs per month on each account. I haven’t used Kanopy much yet but I intend to learn more about it.
I briefly checked out Hoopla, one of the newest digital resources from the library. Hoopla is another streaming service that lets you borrow e-books, e-audiobooks, comics, music, movies, & TV shows whenever you want with no holds or wait times. You can use Hoopla on a computer, Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire or Chromecast device. Again you can check out up to 4 items per month on Hoopla through your library card, Each checkout will last for two weeks, and there are no fines for items you check out on Hoopla.
If you do not know your library account password, you may call your home library, and they can help you set up your password.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.