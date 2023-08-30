Have you heard someone say, “This isn’t your grandma’s…?” I’m telling you that Warren P. Sewell Memorial Library is not your grandma’s library although she may be a patron. When you enter the library, the bright green furnishings might be the first clue that this library is not what you remember about public libraries. Our library is part of the West Georgia Regional Library and the PINES systems. This partnership opens up a variety of features you might not know about.

Everyone knows the library loans books, CDs, DVDs, and magazines in print form. (Your grandma’s library, right?). The book club, summer reading program, story hour for kids, and exercise for adults are all wonderful. As a member of the library board, I didn’t know some of the newer features until I started researching for this column.