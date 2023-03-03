Laurice “Jean” Jones, 89 of Bremen, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023 at her home. She was born July 24, 1933 in Carroll County, daughter of the late Berlin Eugene and Ila Belle McGuire Bearden. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Gregg Lewis Brown, and brothers Hulett Bearden and Ronnie Bearden. Mrs. Jean was a member of Bremen First Baptist Church and worked at Hightower Funeral Home for forty-eight years. She will be truly missed by her family, friends, the Hightower family and the citizens of Haralson County that found comfort and warmth from her when walking through the funeral home doors. Mrs. Jean was and will always be an important member of the Hightower Family Funeral Home.
Survivors include her daughters, Vicki and Don Williamson and Jenny Poindexter and Mike Cook; grandchildren, Ashley Robinson, Amber and Greg Dishman, Lyndi and Shane Bowling, Allie Poindexter and Canton Cook; great grandchildren, Tyler Thompson, Jake Rosamond, Brooklyn Bowling, Ayden Haney, Ali Bowling, Trent Haney, Kennedy Bowling, Selma Bowling and Sophia Bowling.
