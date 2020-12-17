At their meeting on Tuesday, Haralson County Development Authority members heard about the economic benefits of a proposed landfill project.
“I think I can clearly say, this will be the biggest economic development project in the history of the county,” Tee Stribling, president of Solid Solutions Development, said. “This project’s not about Haralson County today. It’s not about Haralson County tomorrow. It’s about Haralson County five 10, 20, 30 years into the future.”
Not only will the landfill bring in 10s of millions of dollars for the cities and the county once its opened, but the company is planning an industrial park as part of the development. The 240-acre industrial park near Interstate 20 would buffer local residences from the landfill, as well as bring in skilled manufacturing jobs, said Stribling’s partner in the company, Ernest Kaufmann.
It’s the same type of project that he headed in Meriwether County and that industrial park attracted suppliers for the nearby Kia plant, among other companies.
The company would partner with the Development Authority and local governments to develop the property, Kaufmann and Stribling said.
“This is going to be a very attractive industrial park, given its proximity to the interstate, the frontage that its going to have,” Stribling said.
Authority member Kevin Boulton noted that the park could be a benefit to the county.
“We have businesses knock on the door, but we don’t have anything to offer them,” said Authority member Kevin Boulton. “If we had that we could change the economic impact on the county.”
The two have been met with strong opposition as residents have protested, fearing the environmental consequences. But Kaufmann said Haralson County isn’t any different in that regard than other places that he has built landfills. His job, he said, is to get the facts out to the community and to correct the misinformation.
To that end, Kaufmann said the landfill will never expand beyond the planned 300-acre site. In fact, it is physically impossible to expand beyond the 300-acre footprint because of the gas pipeline, utility line and the creeks on the property. In addition, he said the landfill will not accept sewer sludge or coal ash, and it will not be a hazardous-waste facility.
It will not front Interstate 20. The road to the landfill will be about 1.5 miles long from the drive next to the Exxon Station at the Tallapoosa exit on I-20, he said. It will be built on the other side of a wooded ridge to protect the subdivisions in the area. The facility will be so physically isolated by the topography of the property, that apart from a couple of high altitude places in Buncombe, the facility will not even be visible to anyone in the county, Kaufmann said.
“These sites select themselves because they’re so difficult to find,” Stribling said.
They must be more than 1,000 acres, be near an interstate and be fairly isolated, he said. It took the company a year to find the Haralson County site, Stribling said.
Laws have changed about how landfills are built, making them much more environmentally sound, the two said. The landfill will have a 24” nearly impenetrable clay liner topped with a 90 mil plastic liner, along with a sand and gravel layer. Any water that runs through the trash and reaches the sand and gravel layer will be pumped out and taken for processing. When the landfill is closed, the layers will be repeated in reverse and topped with a layer of soil and grass.
“When it’s closed it will look like a grassy hill,” Stribling said.
Even before the facility opens it could have an economic benefit for the county. Solid Solutions is already meeting with local contractors to find out what their capabilities are and to let them know what the company’s needs will be, to allow them to prepare to do the work when the facility is being built, Kaufmann said.
Currently, the properties aren’t doing much for the county, Stribling said. It’s not bringing in much in property taxes. It’s attracting trespassers who are running their four wheeler vehicles through the creeks and the land or possibly other illegal activities.
“We’re looking at completely transforming this site for the benefit of the county,” Stribling said.
The company is doing studies for noise, traffic and smell among other things that Stribling said will show that the local residences will not be affected by the landfill.
In response to Authority Member Jacob Mullins’ question about the smell, Kaufmann invited him to visit the Meriwether landfill and see for himself whether it smells.
“When you do this landfill and it’s done correctly,” Kaufmann said. “You shouldn’t smell it.”
In other business the authority members:
• made it part of the meeting record that the Haralson County Commission chair, currently Ronnie Ridley, would be an ex officio, non-voting member of the authority.
• heard that Donny Boswell and Richard Davis, current appointed members to a seven-county regional economic development board, are ending their terms. The authority is responsible for recommending new members for appointment to the board to the Haralson County Commission. The board agreed to discuss recommendations at their January meeting.
• held an executive session to discuss real estate acquisition and personnel matters. They took no action after the executive session.
