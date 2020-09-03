In the first of what they said would be repeated Town Hall meetings, Solid Solutions Development representatives invited members of the public to ask questions about the landfill the company has proposed for Haralson County.
Some 18 people participated in the online meeting which included a presentation by the developers and a question and answer session. Ernest Kaufmann and his partner Tee Stribling opened the meeting talking about what the landfill will not be.
“What we’re not going to be is a hazardous waste landfill,” Kaufmann said. “What we’re not going to be is a 2,700-acre landfill. What we’re not going to be is a landfill that fronts on I-20. What we’re not going to be is a landfill that accepts coal ash and sewage sludge. What we’re not going to be is a landfill that accepts out-of-state waste and we’re certainly not going to be a landfill that takes waste by rail.”
The proposed landfill will be a 300-acre site buffered by the other 1,900 acres the company has gathered together. That 300-acre site cannot physically be enlarged because of the streams, gas and utility lines already on the property, Kaufmann said.
“The topography of the land, it really dictated where that footprint had to be,” Kaufmann said.
Even if the owners find that it could be expanded sometime later, the host agreement would prohibit that, he added.
Trucks will reach the proposed landfill via a 1.5 mile road about 400 yards down Georgia 100 at Tallapoosa’s exit on Interstate 20. The company tries to site the roads to landfills as soon as possible off the highway to keep from impacting the state and local roads, Kaufmann said. The few trucks that may come through Tallapoosa will probably be those delivering Tallapoosa residents’ trash after pickup, he said in answer to one resident’s question.
The proposed facility will accept household waste such as the things that a resident, restaurant of office in the county would put in their trash cans, Kaufmann said. The rumor of utility companies wanting to use the proposed landfill as a dump for their coal ash is just wrong, he said.
There are five nearby plants that are trying to dispose of their coal ash from coal ash ponds — all of them are scheduled to remove the coal ash ponds and dispose of the coal ash before the landfill would even open, Kaufmann said.
The landfill, if it opens on schedule, will not open for use for about seven years, he said. He said as an added precaution to ease residents’ minds, he plans to include in the host agreement a 20-year moratorium on accepting coal ash, Kaufmann said, adding that if he could make it forever, he would.
In response to one of the questions, he said that the host agreement would stay in place even if the landfill is sold to another waste company. That agreement can only be changed by a vote of the County Commission, he said.
“It actually is a contract with the community itself,” Kaufmann said. “That makes sure that if there’s going to be a major change of any kind that it has to go back through the county commission.”
While the landfill would solve a regional need, it also would provide economic benefits to the county. Kaufmann said Solid Solutions intends to partnering with local economic development groups on an industrial park on some of the buffer acreage around the landfill property. Additionally, local governments would receive money for serving as host to the landfill — $2.50 per ton of accepted waste for the county and $1 per ton to be distributed among Haralson County municipalities.
All of this would be included in the host agreement, he said.
The money the county and municipality receive could be used for anything the county needs including infrastructure, such as expanding internet coverage or a reservoir, Kaufmann said.
One resident asked why residents can’t just recycle their trash, rather than opening a new landfill.
Kaufmann said the problem is that there has to be a market for the recycled materials.
“Recycling is an industry is really up and down,” he said.
Right now, it’s down, Kaufmann added. You can recycle paper and cardboard in Georgia, but plastics and glass don’t have a market, he added.
“You can’t recycle something that there’s not a market for,” he said. “There’s a lot of small communities throughout this country that have been told that this black box that was going to come in and they would be able recycle 80% of their waste.”
But that hasn’t happened yet, he added.
Stribling said the company had to address the misinformation that had been circulating about the project.
“Solid Solutions Development, Ernest and I and our whole team, we put a lot of thought, time, effort and money into creating an environmental and economic development project that delivers real long-term benefits to Haralson County,” Stribling said. “We’re not asking for tax abatements. … We’re making the investment.”
