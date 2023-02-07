Due to a grant from the Community Foundation of West Georgia, Learning Always Means Progress (LAMP) was able to expand its Stay-in-School Program to both Haralson County Elementary Schools.
The Stay-in-School Program started in 2008 when a gently used car was donated to LAMP to reward a graduating student.
In the beginning of the program, seniors at Haralson County High School earned a drawing ticket for each month they had no tardies, no unexcused absences and no disciplinary referrals. At that time students could also earn tickets for each A or B on their report cards.
Only students that were graduating were allowed to participate in the drawing.
Since then, the program was revised to giving $2,000 in cash to the winner with $500 in cash to the runner-up.
"The students seemed to like cash better and it was easier to raise cash than getting a car donated," said LAMP Chair Lynn Clark. "The program further expanded a few years later with awards to students whose name was drawn at the end of the year in 9th, 10th and 11th grades. All cash awards were and still are funded by the Rotary Club of Bremen."
In addition, LAMP requested funds and grants from teachers, the Community Foundation of West Georgia, Carroll EMC Foundation, the Warren and Ava Sewell Foundation and private donors. Over the years these donors supported expansion of the program to monthly drawings at the high school, then the middle school and now the two elementary schools in the county.
"LAMP believes that good grades are important, but more importantly, that students be encouraged in their soft skills, which employers find most important — being on time, being there and not causing trouble," Clark added.
Drawings at the high school are for $50 with two winners from each grade each month. Drawings at the middle school are for $25 with four winners at each grade level each month. Starting with January of this year, students at Buchanan Elementary School and West Haralson Middle School were in a drawing for $10 with five winners from each grade level at each school.
"In actuality, all students entered into the drawing are winners," Clark said.
Drawings will continue through the end of the school year.
Anyone interested in supporting this program, donations may be made to Learning Always Means Progress, Inc. at Post Office Box 12, Bremen, Georgia 30110.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.