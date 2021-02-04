My babysitter, Sandy Belk, introduced me to Kiss when she brought her copy of 1975’s “Alive!” to my house when I was 6 years old.
I was immediately fascinated by the album cover with the band dressed in their costumes and stage makeup, the inner booklet with glossy color photographs, and the introductory song to the album, “Deuce.” To this day, it remains my favorite of their songs. I badgered my parents until I had my own copy of the album, and they cringed at the loud, raunchy tone of the recording, the stage banter from singer/rhythm guitarist Paul Stanley, and the immediate, full-throttle rock of the meat-and-potatoes songs.
“Alive!” presented the band in its best light, with Stanley, singer/bassist Gene Simmons, lead guitarist Ace Frehley, and singer/drummer Peter Criss energetically performing their brand of rock with sublime aplomb. The album took them from the point of a popular band with struggling sales figures to platinum artists with an unique star power.
Kiss had reached a level of notoriety for which the band members had been aiming all along. With the spotlight firmly on their grease-painted faces, they planned to raise the stakes on their output. Their manager, Bill Aucoin, had been contacted by Bob Ezrin, the production mastermind behind Lou Reed’s dark 1973 album, “Berlin,” and all of the successful Alice Cooper albums since the 1971 breakthrough “Love It to Death.” Ezrin arranged to see the band perform in Michigan where he was impressed by the audience’s reception.
Kiss respected Ezrin’s production success; but upon beginning the recordings of what would become “Destroyer” in the fall of 1975, the band members found him to be demanding as he forthrightly addressed their musical shortcomings. He wore a coach’s whistle around his neck and called them “campers.”
Initially put off by this, Frehley admitted later that he learned a great deal from working with such an exacting producer. Stanley knew the Ezrin-produced Alice Cooper albums had greater instrumentation than Kiss’s early records. Ezrin’s high production values inspired Criss, who claimed to have put more effort into “Destroyer” than any other he did with the band. Simmons, for his part, recognized that the band had to “take a step forward” with the album. Kiss had reached a high point of popularity, and the band members were determined to remain at the apex of their career.
Even so, “Destroyer” was a giant leap from the studio albums the band had released in the initial years. Orchestration, piano accompaniment, choral vocals, and dramatic introductions to the record’s songs took Kiss into the realm of a superstar act. The band was reaching for the brass ring of popular music, and with this album, Kiss accomplished the goal. By October of that year, the band would be on a network television holiday special with Paul Lynde of Hollywood Squares and Margaret Hamilton, the Wicked Witch of the West in MGM’s “The Wizard of Oz.”
“Destroyer” opens with an eerie aural vignette presenting the setting of the hard rocker “Detroit Rock City,” a song which, along with “Deuce” is, for me, synonymous with the band’s entire output. The sound of the song fading in from a car stereo is punctuated by the repeated bass notes, a half-step apart, which crescendo at two ascending chords, and eventually Stanley’s urgent, high-strung vocal.
“I hear my song and it pulls me through/Comes on strong, tells me what I’ve got to do/I’ve got to get up/Everybody’s gonna move their feet/Get down, everybody’s gonna leave their seat,” he sings.
It is a chorus that every die hard Kiss fan knows by heart, one that instantly connected with their audience while drawing in new recruits to what would be soon dubbed the Kiss Army. Soon, I would immortalize my membership in this unit by wearing a shirt emblazoned with its logo in my school photo, much to my mom’s chagrin.
“Beth,” the band’s breakthrough single sung by Criss, is the hit no one expected Kiss to have. It reached number 7 on the Billboard Singles Chart, the highest of the band’s career. It showed old fans and neophytes alike that there was more to the band than makeup and stage production values. Forty-five years later, it is still a marvel of a single from a band who would prove to be unpredictable for years to come.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
