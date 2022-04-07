Keep Haralson Beautiful honored Haralson Alliance for Responsible Waste Management and Papa John’s Pizza at its annual awards luncheon on Tuesday.
Ann Crim, executive director of Keep Haralson Beautiful, said that the members of the Haralson Alliance for Responsible Waste Management, through their work educating the community about alternatives to a proposed landfill, had highlighted how important it is for people to take protection of their environment into their own hands.
“Our environment is our responsibility and maintaining it is our responsibility,” Crim said. “We feel like this one particular group has gone above and beyond to bring that attention to the community.”
She presented four officers of the group, Mindy Miller Moats, Johnny Wright, Scott Cosper and Jeffery Williams with the Environmental Award.
In addition, she awarded the Outstanding Partner award to Papa John’s Pizza for its consistent support of Keep Haralson Beautiful volunteers and events.
“Through Brian’s (Krasielwicz) efforts, free pizzas are given everywhere — to the schools, the various civic organizations,” Crim said. “He supplies pizzas for all of our recycling events.”
Inmates from the Haralson County Jail work at many of the events, she said.
“Brian always makes sure those guys get all the pizza they want before they go back,” Crim said.
Brian Krasielwicz, president of the Keep Haralson Beautiful Board, spoke about the general discounting of recycling, but said recent events including the pandemic and the war in Ukraine have highlighted how important it can be for our country. Massive supply chain disruptions have helped feed inflation, shortages and frustration for consumers, he said.
In this age of a global economy, pieces of nearly every vital technology are sourced from hundreds of countries around the world. That has created shortages and long waits for much needed items from cars to the batteries that power them to medical devices to smart phones. But he noted, this country has a resource that could help keep the assembly lines rolling.
“Currently, the U.S. has about 290 million smart phones in this country,” Krasielwicz said. “We have 180 million tablets, 61 million desktop computers, 122 million televisions, 90 million DVD players, 40 million video game consoles, 94 million printers and 3 million electric vehicles.”
That is a resource that could be drawn upon through recycling, he said.
“If every American recycled this material, we would be able to feed all of our domestic needs for all these really complex, hard to get parts that come from really ugly places in the world for years and years to come,” Krasielwicz said.
Johnny Wright, co-chair of the Haralson Alliance, said one of the things the group learned in their research is that the very presence of landfills is a deterrent to recycling.
“One of the issues with recycling and why so many municipalities are not pursuing it is because landfills are so readily available,” Wright said. “That was one of the reasons we wanted to stop this landfill. … More landfill space is just going to make it harder to do recycling.”
Keep Haralson Beautiful has hosted seven electronic recycling events since 2015 and collected nearly 60,000 pounds of electronics, according to their annual report.
They have also hosted nine countywide clean up events, seven tire recycling events and cleaned up more than 218,000 pounds of litter and debris from the roads and river in Haralson County over those same years.
To learn more about Keep Haralson Beautiful or to become a member, visit keepharalsonbeautiful.org. To learn more about the Haralson Alliance for Waste Management, visit haralsonalliance.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.