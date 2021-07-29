I’m not big on souvenirs from my travels. I know some collect thimbles, spoons, plates, and patches. When our son was young, he decided to collect shot glasses. Don’t ask me why. Maybe because a shot glass is small and easily transported home.
For a while coffee mugs made their way home with us. But now I don’t even know where they are. Not on the coffee mug shelf in the kitchen for sure.
I prefer to collect books, which will come as no surprise to regular readers. On my last trip to Kentucky while purchasing Benadryl for my chigger bites (a common souvenir), I noticed a book entitled A Culinary History of Kentucky.I took some good natured teasing over culinary and Kentucky in the title when I announced this treasure to my family.
Critics think of Kentucky as only backwoods and hillbillies. And we are proud of it. But culinary only refers to cooking. So every culture, however simple or complex, has a culinary history.
As with most trips, the souvenir book got packed away until I got home. On a short road trip to visit my parents I perused the book. My mother was enthralled with it as soon as I mentioned it. She looked at the recipes (yes, it has recipes but it’s not just a cookbook) and in the span of the afternoon had skimmed the whole book.
Our supper plan for the evening was garden fresh vegetables with cornbread which would have been a classic Kentucky supper. But we saw the recipe for spoonbread and were intrigued.
Have you heard of spoonbread? My brother and cousin recently had a Facebook exchange about spoonbread. My aunt made a pan of it for the family while at a mountain cabin and everyone loved it. My cousin said she could have eaten the whole skillet by herself. With that kind of review, how could we not try it?
In A Culinary HIstory of Kentucky spoonbread is described as the highest form of cornbread … a crypton souffle. It is the fusion of three cultures — native American corn meets French souffle at the hands of an African American cook. As with many regional favorites, no one knows the precise origin of spoonbread. Some date it to the early 1820s and others only to Civil War times.
Portions vary slightly from recipe to recipe but the basic ingredients of cornbread are present — cornmeal, milk, eggs, baking powder, salt and butter. One difference is that first the milk is boiled and the cornmeal is added to the milk and blended in. When cooled the other ingredients are added and then mixed for 15 minutes. Yes, you read that right. Fifteen minutes — hence the souffle-like consistency.
I’m not really thinking that in the late 1820s, some Kentucky farm wife was beating away at the bowl of cornmeal and milk for 15 minutes but maybe she asked the rowdy boy with strong arm muscles to do it. Mixing with a mixer for 15 minutes seemed like a lifetime when we made it.
After that eternity had passed, I poured it into a hot greased cast iron skillet and baked until golden brown. Again recipes vary from 30 minutes to an hour and half. I can attest to the fact that folks need to be sitting at the table ready to eat when it comes out of the oven. As with a souffle, you could almost see the spoonbread deflate as it cooled.
Reviews at the supper table that night were mixed. My dad said it reminded him of mush and he never liked it. My sister-in-law asked that the skillet be moved away from her so she wouldn’t eat any more. Suffice it to say, when we did the dishes the skillet was empty and I’m not saying who finished it off.
Berea, Kentucky, home of Berea College, hosts a Spoonbread Festival in September to honor the glorified cornbread. Berea’s Boone Tavern Hotel, a local icon of hospitality, is considered the best place to go for spoonbread. Unfortunately when I was sitting on the front porch of Boone Tavern in late June, I was not in possession of this knowledge and was not able to sample it. That will be a treat for another trip. Seems food is another favorite souvenir.
Recipe for Spoonbread
3 Cups Milk
3 Large Eggs
1 Cup Plain Yellow Cornmeal
1 1/2 Tsp Baking Powder
4 Tb Butter Divided
1 Tsp Salt
Directions
Scald the milk, Stir in cornmeal, and bring just to a boil, making mush. Remove from heat; stir in butter until melted. Cool. Beat eggs (to a froth) with salt and baking powder. Add to cornmeal mixture. Beat with hand mixer for 2-4 minutes. Pour into pre-heated, buttered baker. Bake at 350 degrees, 30-45 minutes or until nicely browned. Best when served hot with butter, honey or sorghum on top. Often served as a substitute for mashed potatoes.
Recipe courtesy of the Spoonbread Festival website.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams or writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
