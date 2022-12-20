Mr. Robert Kenneth “Kenny” Carnes, age 86, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family December 7, 2022. He was born May 31, 1936 in Villa Rica, Ga to the late Joe Fred Carnes and Lois Wix Carnes. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Julia Williams Carnes and brother, E.M. “Dunc” Carnes.
Kenny married Julia Jean Williams in 1958. They had one son Tony. Julia died of Leukemia in 1972. Kenny married Gail Saxon and her 3 children in 1974. They were married for 48 years.
Kenny was an employee of GA Power for 35 years. After retiring he continued to work for them 9 more years. He had many side jobs, wiring houses, repairing appliances and so forth. He worked at the golf course for many years as the marshal. He believed in and enjoyed hard work. He loved sports, golf, fishing, and gun smoke.
He was a star athlete at Villa Rica High School. His ability to recall every play of every football game he played in was amazing. He loved his family dearly. The grandchildren held a special place in his heart. He loved God, family, and country. He will be missed so much.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gail Littlefield Carnes, of Tallapoosa; sons and daughters in law, Tony and Lynn Carnes, of Griffin, GA, Dr. Kenneth and Kimbra Saxon, of Brownsville, TX, and Edd and Jennifer Saxon, of Buchanan, GA; daughter and son in law, Sally and Chris Garner, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; grandchildren, Macy Crow (Brian), Jessica Worthy, Christina York, Saxon Garner, Steadman Saxon, Levi Saxon, and Sarah Saxon; great grandchildren, Coleman Crow, Madelynn Grace Crow, Kaydence Payne, Cooper Crow, and Caroline Crow; brothers and sisters in law, Fred and Phyllis Carnes, Joe Carnes, all of Villa Rica, and Charlotte Carnes, of Douglasville, Ga.
Funeral services were held December 11, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Bro. Jeff Layton officiating. Eulogies were given by all the children. Music was provided by Chris Garner, Edd Saxon, and Dr. Kenneth Saxon. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Keith Carnes, Kevin Carnes, Dallas Moon, Keith Brooks, Ward Campbell, and Dean McFarlin. Honorary pallbearers were Doug Padgett, Alan Kiker, and all of Kenny’s special golfing buddies. Interment followed in Midway Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Villa Rica, Ga.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA
