Mr. Robert Kenneth “Kenny” Carnes, age 86, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family December 7, 2022. He was born May 31, 1936 in Villa Rica, Ga to the late Joe Fred Carnes and Lois Wix Carnes. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Julia Williams Carnes and brother, E.M. “Dunc” Carnes.

Kenny married Julia Jean Williams in 1958. They had one son Tony. Julia died of Leukemia in 1972. Kenny married Gail Saxon and her 3 children in 1974. They were married for 48 years.

