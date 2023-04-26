English recording engineer and producer Ken Scott is one of the field's greatest in Rock Music history. Known for his unflappable personality and professional demeanor, Scott has recorded The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Jeff Beck, Supertramp, Devo, America, Lou Reed, Kansas, Duran Duran, The Tubes, Harry Nilsson, Mahavishnu Orchestra, and Missing Persons among others. He started out at EMI Recording Studios where his first engineering job was on The Beatles “Magical Mystery Tour” album in September of 1967. His autobiography, published in 2012 and co-authored by Bobby Owsinski, is entitled “Abbey Road to Ziggy Stardust: Off the Record with The Beatles, Bowie, Elton & So Much More.” It is a fascinating read for anyone interested in sound recording, musical history, or creativity in general. Two of Rock's most important albums were created fifty years ago with the aid of Scott: “Don't Shoot Me I'm Only the Piano Player” by Elton John and “Aladdin Sane” by David Bowie.
The former album was the follow up to Elton John's hit record “Honky Chateau” from 1972, the parent album of “Rocket Man (I Think It's Gonna Be a Long Time)” and “Honky Cat”, the album's two big hit singles. Scott was the engineer on that album, so he was rehired by producer Gus Dudgeon to man the recording desk once again.
“Don't Shoot Me I'm Only the Piano Player”, released in January of 1973, has some of the most winsome songs in Elton John's catalog up to that point, but it also has some of his most beautiful as well. John and lyricist Bernie Taupin composed the singles “Daniel” and “Crocodile Rock” that would go on to sell in the millions of copies, but the album's remaining songs are also excellent. “Teacher I Need You” is a paean to schoolboy crushes, “Elderberry Wine” is a barroom stomper, and “Have Mercy on the Criminal” is a dramatic blues featuring strings arranged by Paul Buckmaster. “Blues for Baby and Me”, is a wistful ballad reminiscent in tone of The Beatles' “She's Leaving Home”. “Midnight Creeper” is a rocker with a horn section, “Texan Love Song” is a tip of the hat to country music, and “I'm Gonna Be a Teenage Idol” is an ironically titled pop song. “High Flying Bird”, the album's closer, is a resigned tune of melodic loss. It is a spectacular album, one that was reissued on colored vinyl in honor of Record Store Day 2023 last weekend.
Scott's involvement in this album certainly aided in its success. It was John's first number one album on the United Kingdom charts, and it placed number one in the United States as well. It is among my favorites of John's releases, and the album cover with its lyric book is a nostalgic revisitation of the band's heyday, a time that saw John's fanbase increase by millions.
Bowie's “Aladdin Sane”, released April 19, 1973, was his fourth album produced by Scott, and it was the seventh that Scott engineered for him. Scott notes that his first impressions of Bowie were that he was a hippie/folk artist who might not amount to much, but over time, he realized how good a writer and conceptual artist Bowie was. This led to his producing 1971's “Hunky Dory” and breakthrough album “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” from 1972. He continued engineering for Bowie and guitarist Mick Ronson when they co-produced Lou Reed's album, “Transformer”, in summer and fall of 1972.
“Aladdin Sane” rocks harder than its predecessors. “Watch That Man” and “Panic In Detroit” reference early Rock music. The album's pre-release single, “The Jean Genie”, charted at the number one position on English radio as well. However, the album contains some of the most elegant and avant-garde music made by Bowie up to that point. Pianist Mike Garson had been added to Bowie's band, and his solo on the title track and his florid, flamenco playing on the album closer, “Lady Grinning Soul”, complement one of Bowie's greatest records. Because of Scott's impressive techniques, it remains a classic.
