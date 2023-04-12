My laptop sports several stickers - places I’ve been and causes I champion. One of the causes is Keep Haralson Beautiful. I was on the original committee which formed Keep Haralson Beautiful back in my newspaper days - early 1980s. I won’t swear under oath to that but I believe my memory is correct.
Keep Haralson Beautiful is the local arm of a larger, national organization, Keep America Beautiful. The mission is to encourage sustainable environmental practices in Haralson County through public education and community based programs. Keep Haralson Beautiful was created by local citizens to give everyone an opportunity to be active in transforming their own community - where we all live, work and play. When we care for our environment, we have invested in changing our perspective.
The nonprofit has corporate sponsors: Bremen Rotary Club, West Georgia Technical College, Honda Precision Parts of Georgia, Haralson County Economic Development Authority, Georgia Power and Haralson County Solid Waste Authority. As important as the corporate sponsors are, Keep Haralson Beautiful (KHB) needs more. They need you. Without the support of the local citizenry, the organization might as well fold up their tents and move on.
KHB offers services to the county to improve our lifestyle. Annual events sponsored by KHB included the river cleanup, tire recycling, litter pickup, electronic recycling, Arbor Day tree planting and vehicle disposal.
Figures for 2022 show the impact on our county: 901,869 pounds of trash were collected/recycled. Over 68,000 pounds of electronic goods recycled. The total tires collected was 74.14 tons. The total for household hazardous waste collected was 9,603 pounds.
Our grandchildren will inherit the mess we are making today. We could make the mess a little less by more involvement in the work of KHB. The next event sponsored by KHB will be Scrap Metal and Tire Recycling on Saturday, April 22 (9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) in the parking lot of West Georgia Technical College Murphy Campus Blvd. Waco, Ga. Volunteers are needed for this event. You may sign up to volunteer at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E054EA4AA22A7F85-electronics6.
KHB is limited in the number of tires accepted. Participants are limited to 10 tires (free) and up to 25 additional tires with a charge of $3.00 each. They will not accept tires on rims or tractor trailer tires. When the trailer is full, no more tires will be accepted. This tire recycling event is for Haralson County residents only. They will not accept requests from businesses.
This year’s event will also accept scrap metal in partnership with B&D Recycling. Items accepted include: large appliances (refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, stoves, stovetop, dehumidifiers, wine coolers and microwaves), bulky metal items (grills, lawn furniture, scrap metal, file cabinets, old car parts, bikes and lawn mowers- emptied of fuel responsibly), tools and other metal objects. No AC units, or cans and jugs containing liquids will be accepted. This is a great way to get rid of that stuff that’s been cluttering your basement, garage or storage unit.
