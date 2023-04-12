My laptop sports several stickers - places I’ve been and causes I champion. One of the causes is Keep Haralson Beautiful. I was on the original committee which formed Keep Haralson Beautiful back in my newspaper days - early 1980s. I won’t swear under oath to that but I believe my memory is correct.

Keep Haralson Beautiful is the local arm of a larger, national organization, Keep America Beautiful. The mission is to encourage sustainable environmental practices in Haralson County through public education and community based programs. Keep Haralson Beautiful was created by local citizens to give everyone an opportunity to be active in transforming their own community - where we all live, work and play. When we care for our environment, we have invested in changing our perspective.

Trending Videos