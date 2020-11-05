My laptop sports several stickers — places I’ve been and causes I champion — including Keep Haralson Beautiful. I believe I was on the original committee that formed Keep Haralson Beautiful back in my newspaper days — the early 1980s. I won’t swear under oath to that but I believe my memory is correct.
Keep Haralson Beautiful is the local arm of a larger, national organization, Keep America Beautiful. The mission is to encourage sustainable environmental practices in Haralson County through public education and community-based programs.
Keep Haralson Beautiful was created by local citizens to give everyone an opportunity to be active in transforming their own community — where we all live, work and play. When the environment is cared for, we have invested in changing our perspective of that environment. Open projects were created which involve all aspects of community improvement, such as planting trees, litter pickups, revitalizing properties and building green spaces.
The nonprofit has corporate sponsors: Bremen Rotary Club, West Georgia Technical College, Honda Precision Parts of Georgia, Haralson County Economic Development Authority, Georgia Power and Haralson County Solid Waste Authority. As important as the corporate sponsors are Keep Haralson Beautiful (KHB) needs more. It needs you. Without the support of the local citizenry, the organization might as well fold up their tents and move on.
KHB offers services to the county to improve our lifestyle. Annual events sponsored by KHB included the river cleanup, tire recycling, litter pickup, electronic recycling, Arbor Day tree planting and vehicle disposal.
Figures for 2019 show the impact on our county: 2,472 total volunteer service hours, 130,049 pounds of trash collected/recycled, over 53,000 pounds of electronic goods recycled, 4,888 total tires collected. The total cost-benefit of volunteer hours to the community totaled $569,233. That’s because people care.
Our grandchildren will inherit the mess we make today. We could make the mess a little smaller with more involvement in the work of KHB. The next event sponsored by KHB will be Electronics and Tire Recycling on Saturday, Nov. 14, in the parking lot of West Georgia Technical College Murphy Campus Boulevard in Waco.
Bring your computer monitors, printers, tabletop TVs (NO CONSOLE TV CABINETS) and all your electronics for recycling from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers are needed for this event. You may sign up to volunteer at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E054EA4AA22A7F85-electronics6.
Keep Haralson Beautiful is limiting the number of tires accepted to 10 tires free and up to five additional tires with a charge of $3.00 each. Tires on rims will not be accepted. There is no pre-registeration this year. When the trailer is full, no more tires will be accepted.
This tire recycling event is for Haralson County residents only. No requests from businesses will be accepted.
This is a great way to get rid of that stuff that’s been cluttering your basement, home office or storage unit.
The source of this material was the KHB website.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.