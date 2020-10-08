English vocalist and composer, Kate Bush, released her third album “Never For Ever” 40 years ago, on Sept. 5, 1980. Her debut, “The Kick Inside,” and her sophomore effort, “Lionheart,” were both released in 1978. Following live performances to promote her output, a live extended play (E.P.) called “On Stage” was released in 1979. On that release, Bush began asserting her role as co-producer with sound engineer Jon Kelly. She and Kelly co-produced “Never for Ever” as well, and it proved to be wise on Bush’s part, as her profile continued its assent in the United Kingdom where the album became the first record by a female artist to debut at the number one position on the album charts and it was Bush’s first number one album. Clearly, Bush’s instincts to have a guiding role in the album’s production paid off. On its release date, Bush was 22 years old.
Bush brought a multi-faceted approach to her art, embracing a dramatic flair both in the visual presentation of her work as well as the performance of her songs. She had learned to play the piano, organ, and violin as a youth. She had been a student in martial arts along with her brother John, and after signing her EMI recording contract, she invested two years in the study of interpretive dance with David Bowie’s teacher Lindsay Kemp. Bush also studied mime with Adam Darius. She put her visual arts skills to effective use in her concerts as well as the promotional music videos for her songs.
“Never for Ever” was an album I discovered when I began to venture further into her catalogue of albums. Bush’s most famous record, 1985’s “Hounds of Love,” had been my initial exposure to her, though I had seen her other releases featured in different music stores. In 1988, while out shopping with friends at Phonoluxe, a great destination in west Nashville for used vinyl and compact discs, (C.D.s) I found a pristine but used copy of “Never for Ever” on c.d. and decided I could not pass it up. As I was a college student at the time in the pre-internet era, I routinely read about musicians in whatever print media given me information on an artist, and I had read about many of the songs featured on the C.D.
“Never for Ever” builds on Bush’s previous studio works, both of which are heavily orchestrated, but introduces elements of edgier production she had witnessed when adding vocals to Peter Gabriel’s third album in the months preceding her own recording schedule. Gabriel’s use of drum machines and synthesizers affected Bush’s compositional approach, and she embraced their use as new tools in her songwriting’s sonic palette.
“Babooshka,” the album’s opening song features one of Bush’s most iconic vocals in her career. The song is the tale of a wife covertly testing her husband’s commitment to her. In third person, the wife sends her husband letters in the style of their youthful courtship, yet she pretends to be a far-off secret admirer. In the end, what could have been a sad conclusion is instead an homage to role playing as a means of re-lighting a passionate fire between two people. It is quite an engaging beginning to an album that varies in tempo, mood, and instrumentation.
Differing from Bush’s previous two studio albums, “Never for Ever” includes whimsical rocker, “Violin,” piano ballad “Blow Away,” and story-song “Egypt.” “The Infant Kiss,” “Delius,” and “The Wedding List,” are a trio of songs based on films, with the latter resembling a New York-style art rock tune.
Two more hit singles bring some tension and release to the record’s finale, and they both deal with Bush’s anti-war sentiments. “Army Dreamers,” a waltz, is a character song sung by a mother grieving her military son’s death. “Breathing,” the album closer, was recorded over three days, and was said to have been a production Bush found most satisfying up to that point. Give it a listen and discover Bush’s brilliance.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
