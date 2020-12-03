Two juveniles were charged on Tuesday in connection with vandalism at Tallapoosa Primary School.
Tuesday morning, the first day back to school after Thanksgiving break, one of the teachers arrived early to find Tallapoosa Primary School in disarray; windows were broken, walls and doors were spray painted, including some threats. Classrooms had been broken into and damaged and broken items along with food from the school’s refrigerator and freezer were strewn throughout the building.
Principal Jentsie Johns said the teacher called her as she was driving to school.
“We notified the authorities and went from there,” Johns said.
The school contacted parents through Class Dojo, a communication program the school started using this year that allows parents to quickly contact their student’s teachers with questions. Still, some students were already on their buses on the way to school and others arrived before receiving the information.
A few had to spend the day at the school and were able to stay in a portion of the school that was not damaged, Johns said.
The damage was caused overnight by two juveniles who were identified by video footage recorded during the vandalism and charged by lunchtime, said Haralson County Investigator Heather Mecillas. They know it happened after 7 p.m. because Johns had been at the school that evening.
“The temperatures had changed. When we got out for Thanksgiving break it was still relatively warm,” she said. “So I came yesterday afternoon and was here until about 7 yesterday evening, making sure we had heat and everything so that the building would be warm for our students when they returned today.”
The scene she was met with at the school on Tuesday was discouraging, she said.
“We were looking forward to getting back today,” Johns said.
But she was amazed and by the support of the community as they have worked to clean up the building and resume classes. Parents and community members came out to help with the cleanup. Others called to see what they could do. One parent showed up at lunchtime with sandwich platters from Subway for the volunteers. It was heartwarming, Johns said.
Assistant Superintendent Brian Ridley said that the volunteers worked all day to clean up the mess and prepare the building so that classes could resume on Tuesday. The system is still working on an estimate of the damage, but he expects it to be significant.
“They broke a couple of windows and messed up some computers, lost some food but it’s mainly a big, big mess,” Ridley said. “I know they’ve been working hard all day trying to get it cleaned up.”
The school system is very appreciative of the support it receives from the community and that is a good example of it, he said.
Johns agreed.
“Anytime we face adversity like this it strengthens us a school and a community,” she said.
The juveniles will be charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, terroristic threats and disrupting or interfering in public schools, according to a statement released by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office. Additional charges may be pending, the statement said.
The case is being handled through the Juvenile Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.