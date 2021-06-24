Jury trials to return and move smoother than ever

When the first jury trial begins in Haralson County Courthouse in August, court officials will be ready thanks to planning going on now.
A Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit jury committee was formed about a year ago. Currently about 20 members are working and planning to make sure the reopening of jury trials in Haralson County is safe and efficient.
The committee members have been watching other counties as courthouses open to juries, keeping track of mandates from the governor and court officials and making plans for the Haralson County Courthouse based on what they’re learning, he said.
The Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit includes Haralson and Polk counties and Polk has already reopened for jury trials, said District Attorney Jack Browning.
“Haralson County is going to be the beneficiary of what we’ve learned in Polk County,” Browning said.
One of the things they have learned is that the precautions being taken seem to be working, said Ryan Farmer, Haralson County commissioner and a member of the committee. He hasn’t heard of COVID being spread through a jury trial or the jury selection process, Farmer said.
Still, Browning stressed the importance of keeping everyone safe during the trials.
“It’s not like going to the grocery store; you can pick and choose whether you go to the grocery store. But when you get a summons to court, we’re requiring you to come,” Browning said. “With that comes a lot of responsibility on our part for [the jurors’] safety.”
But that also has to be balanced with people’s rights for a speedy trial, Farmer said. A defendant in a criminal trial is guaranteed a speedy trial both in state law and by the U.S. Constitution. People involved in civil cases also have been suffering under the pandemic-related moratorium of jury trials.
“Since there is no court, or you could call it threat of court; you have parties that are not really willing to cooperate because they know there’s no reason to at the moment,” Farmer said. “So, you have individuals out there who have been injured in an accident or maybe a worker’s comp claim, or what not, that have not been able to get the type of treatment that they need because an agreement can’t be reached with the at-fault party.”
You also have those accused of crimes who, while out on bond, have little interest in making a plea in their case as long as a trial is in the distant future, Browning said.
When a case makes it to the trial calendar, that’s when things usually move — either a plea is entered, charges are dismissed or a trial moves forward. That’s the reason, he noted, that Chief Justice of the Georgia Supreme Court Harold Melton said that the state’s justice system needs juries.
“It doesn’t mean that we always use jurors, but that’s what makes it run,” Browning said. “Some things just can’t be resolved without either a jury trial or at least the threat of a jury trial.”
Other areas of the criminal justice system affected Because of that stalemate the state’s jails have been feeling the squeeze. The Haralson County Jail has been bursting at the seams, said Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams. The county jail holds prisoners waiting for Superior Court trials, municipal trials and probate court trials.
“The total population of the jail is 120, max 127,” Williams said. “We’ve had to move 30 out.”
Fifteen were moved to the Polk County jail and 15 to the Paulding County jail, he said. Of course, Williams said, that number goes up and down as some of the prisoners pay their bonds and more come in on new charges.
It doesn’t cost the county more to house them outside the jail, but the more prisoners the county is responsible for the more money has to be allocated to housing them.
In addition, Williams said, crime is on the rise.
“Our call volume is through the roof right now,” he said.
Haralson County Chief Deputy Jamison Sailors said there was a period during the shut down when jails were only taking people charged with serious offenses. That has ended and now the department is actively serving warrants that have been stalled, some for a year, he said.
“It’s not just us finding new cases,” Sailors said. “These are old cases from old warrants that are coming in and they’re stacking up at the same time.”
Williams agreed.
“It was like having a faucet almost turned off and now it’s wide open again,” he said.
Lasting changesBrowning said that while looking at safer ways to do do the court’s work, the committee has also streamlined the process. So, some of the changes will probably last well beyond the threat of COVID, he said.
“COVID has taught us a lot about how to do business and in a lot of ways it’s taught us how to do things better,” Browning said.
For instance, in Haralson County each judge has trial weeks throughout the year. In the past the Monday of those weeks, the organization of the juries began.
That day dozens of people would show up. Those who had good reasons would be excused and the remaining people would be assigned to 40-people or less panels. Only after all that would jury selection begin, Browning said. It would not only bring hundreds of people together in tight quarters, it would waste half a day or even a whole day of the limited time allotted to jury trials.
Now, the organization will begin the week before the trial at West Georgia Technical College where people can spread out, he said.
Amy Muse, Superior Court clerk, will send out the jury summons the week before trials start and then the morning of the trial she will call in a panel of 40 jurors for jury selection on Monday morning.
Muse said that she also created a trial juror’s manual that will be posted on the Clerk’s website that she hopes will help the jurors feel more comfortable in their role.
“I think when you’re summoned for jury it’s actually a little bit intimidating,” Muse said. “[The manual] really just gives a purpose. It gives why service is important. It talks about the civil proceedings. It goes into the criminal proceedings.”
When people know what’s going to be happening, they should feel more relaxed and that will allow the process to go more smoothly, Muse said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.