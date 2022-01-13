I own some frankincense. In my wildest dreams, I couldn’t imagine owning frankincense. As I child, I learned that the wise men brought Jesus a gift of frankincense, costly perfume. It was given along with gold. That’s expensive stuff. Now frankincense or at least the essential oil of frankincense is fairly common. I saw a bottle at Walmart on Sunday afternoon.
Essential oils have been a trend for some time. Oils for medical/therapeutic reasons have been around for centuries but have recently become more mainstream. If you can buy diffusers and essential oils at Walmart, you know it’s mainstream. Some might even say it’s commonplace.
I have never been an innovator or even an early adopter as the study of innovations into a society would label someone. I might even be classified as a laggard — the last one to jump on the bandwagon. So, our recent purchase of a few essential oils and a diffuser will surprise a few friends in our circle.
At our brother’s house after Christmas I had a cough and the sniffles one morning. My sister-in-law, a long time user of essential oils, suggested I change seats so I could use the diffuser. She added a few drops of the blend called Breathe Easy and turned it on. Unlike the old vaporizer you may remember from your childhood, the diffuser doesn’t put out a hot stream. It’s just a cool mist. My cough eased and the sniffles went away.
I was pretty well sold. When another wave of the coughing and sniffling crashed on me a few days later, I boiled some water, added a few drops of the essential oil to a bowl and covered my head with a towel and breathed deeply. Again I felt some relief but it’s not very comfortable holding a bowl of boiling water in your hands with a towel draped over your head.
Hence, the decision to buy the diffuser. Sunday night with very little effort, we had the diffuser going and disabled the strobe like light. I read a little on the internet about essential oils for congestion and so I concocted a mixture (frankincense, eucalyptus and tea tree oil). The reservoir on our diffuser is only 100 ml so I didn’t think it would last long. I refilled it when I went to bed and placed it on my nightstand and let it mist away. I did not have a cough in the night nor in the morning when I awoke.
From what I’ve read you can’t overdose on essential oils unless you drink a fair quantity of the stuff. Now as you know I am not a doctor, nor do I play one on TV, but just from my personal (and limited experience), I am a believer in essential oils. Will frankincense make me a calmer person as one website claimed? I doubt it. Will oregano oil cure the flu (or COVID)? Again I doubt it.
As in all things, common sense needs to rule. We throw caution to the wind. As with everything, the internet is full of information about essential oils. If you are interested, I’d suggest some reading and research on the pros and cons of its use.
And if I smell like a pine tree the next time we meet, you’ll know why. There’s no need to ask what cologne I’m wearing.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
