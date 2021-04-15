Mrs. Judy Ann Willis, 70, of Buchanan, passed away on April 13, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on May 28, 1950, in Bowdon, Georgia the daughter of Syble Turner Craft and the late Leon Thomas Craft.
Judy was a member of Concord Baptist Church in Alabama.
In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell Ben Willis, and a brother, Jimmy Craft.
Survivors include her mother, Syble Turner Craft; children, Kelly & Tammi Smith, of Draketown, Kerri Smith, of Bremen, Kristy Cathcart, of Buchanan, and Kevin & Lisa Cathcart, of Bremen; sister, Peggy Robinson; and brothers, Ronald Craft, Eddie Craft and Glenn Craft; grandchildren, Megan Blackmon, Danielle Prichard, Kelsey Brown, Kayla Cathcart, Treavor Smith, Peyton Cathcart, Christian Cathcart and Brooklyn Cathcart; great-grandchildren, Zhailyn Cathcart, Lil C Brown, Caleb Brown, Paisley Prichard and Leighona Eastling.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 17, 2021, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby Garner officiating.
Interment will follow in Concord Baptist Church Cemetery in Muscadine, Alabama.
Share thoughts and memories at www.hightower
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.