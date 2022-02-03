Judge Meng Lim is facing more accusations of judicial misconduct by the Judicial Qualifications Commission.
The Judicial Commission had filed formal charges against Lim in the Georgia Supreme Court in July 2021. The allegations included an alleged workplace affair in 2016, and alleged preferential treatment of a friend who was in the Haralson County Drug Court program from 2016 to 2018. Lim oversees the Drug Court program.
Last week, the Judicial Commission added more charges to their filing, these relating to two complaints about cases over which Lim presided without first telling the prosecutors or defense attorneys that he was friends with the defendants.
The first complaint involved a felony criminal case against David McAlpin whose charges included kidnapping, exploitation and intimidation of an elder person, false imprisonment and terroristic threats. In addition, McAlpin was out of jail on bond for another violent offense of alleged aggravated assault on a member of the same household.
McAlpin’s grandfather, Jimmy Summerville, along with his wife, who was also listed as a victim in the case, served as witnesses on behalf of McAlpin at the bond hearing on Sept. 2, 2020, in Lim’s courtroom, according to the Judicial Commission’s latest filing.
Judge Lim and Summerville had known each other for several years, the amended filing states.
“During Judge Lim’s time as a Superior Court judge, he had regularly spoken with Summerville while Summerville was working part-time at a local waste disposal facility. They had shared cell phone numbers and Judge Lim had visited Summerville’s residence on at least one occasion, picking up bicycles that Summerville had obtained for him from the waste disposal facility and talking with Summerville outside of the residence for approximately one hour,” the filing states.
The filing states that Summerville had contacted Lim about McAlpin after his arrest and before the Sept. 2, 2020, bond hearing. Lim did not mention the contact to the attorneys involved in the case, the filing states.
The prosecutor argued at the bond hearing that McAlpin should be denied bond and bond for the previous offense be revoked because of the violent nature of the offenses. If McAlpin was allowed bond, the prosecutor also argued that he should not be allowed to return to Summerville’s property in order to protect the victims.
Summerville, however, requested that McAlpin be released and allowed to live on his property where the alleged victims also lived.
Lim granted McAlpin a $40,000 bond, which Summerville provided, and allowed him to return to Summerville’s property. Additionally, Lim asked the Tallapoosa Circuit Drug Court and Intervention Program coordinator to contact McAlpin’s attorney to instruct him to fill out an application for Drug Court for McAlpin.
“Judge Lim told the Coordinator that McAlpin was interested in the Drug Court program,” the filing states. “McAlpin’s attorney, however, had never had a discussion with McAlpin about any interest in or admission into the Drug Court program.”
About a week after the bond hearing, on Sept. 10, 2020, McAlpin was charged with driving under the influence. Again the prosecutor requested the bonds for both the former offenses be revoked.
“After hearing from the parties and hearing the testimony of McAlpin and Summerville, Judge Lim denied the motion to revoke bond and allowed McAlpin to remain out of custody on bond,” the filing states.
Lim ultimately did revoke the bonds after McAlpin was charged again on Jan. 15, 2021, for “numerous violent felony offenses alleged to have been committed against the same parties who were victims and witnesses” in the previous cases, the filing states.
Summerville did not speak at the bond hearing for the Jan. 15, 2021, case.
On Oct. 19,2021, Lim filed a voluntary recusal in all cases involving McAlpin, after the JQC began investigating a complaint about the cases, the filing states.
The second new complaint involved Nathan Robinson, a friend of Lim’s since childhood. Robinson had retained Lim’s service as an attorney before Lim was elected a judge, the filing states
In two separate cases on Feb. 8, 2017, and on Sept. 4, 2019, Robinson came before Judge Lim. In both cases, Robinson pleaded guilty in plea agreements. In neither case did Lim notify the attorneys that he knew and had a relationship with Robinson.
Attempts to contact Judge Lim for comment before deadline for this article were unsuccessful.
In all, the formal charges filed by the Judicial Commision include 24 separate allegations of judicial misconduct including eight from the two most recent complaints. The charges include failure to act in a manner that promotes public confidence in the court, failure to establish and maintain conduct to preserve the integrity of the court, and giving the impression that someone was in a position to influence the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.