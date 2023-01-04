Judge Harold Loyd Murphy
EdMorrisPhotography.com

Judge Harold Loyd Murphy passed away peacefully in Rome, Georgia on the morning of December 28, 2022. He was 95 years old. Judge Murphy led an extraordinary life — one dedicated both to his family and the ideals of public service — and served as an inspiration and role model to countless members of the legal profession and the communities in which he lived. He epitomized all the finest character traits of the Greatest Generation: hard work, integrity, self-sacrifice, personal responsibility, modesty, loyalty, and strong devotion to God and Country.

Born in the small community of Felton, Georgia shortly before the Great Depression, Judge Murphy was the son of James Loyd Murphy, a farmer and rural mail carrier, and Gladys McBrayer Murphy, a schoolteacher and principal. He attended West Georgia College — and following an intervening period of service in the United States Navy during the closing years of World War II — resumed his studies at the University of Mississippi and the University of Georgia School of Law. A 1949 graduate of the law school, his classmates included Carl Edward Sanders, the future governor of Georgia, and Thomas Bailey Murphy, his cousin and the future speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives. He originally studied law with the goal of joining the FBI, but did not satisfy the minimum age requirement when he received his degree. Judge Murphy returned to his home of Haralson County, Georgia to practice law, and in 1950, he was elected to the Georgia House — at the time, the youngest member — and served five consecutive terms, running for reelection without opposition. He stepped down from politics in 1961 to focus on practicing law. Over the years, Judge Murphy built a thriving practice, first in Buchanan and later in Tallapoosa, and established himself as one of the premier trial lawyers in Georgia. He was a pillar of the community in Haralson County and devoted countless hours to spearheading a number of economic development initiatives. In 1958, he married Jacqueline Marie (Ferri) Murphy, his devoted wife and best friend who stood by his side for 64 years.

