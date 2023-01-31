March 31, 1927 — December 28, 2022
The family of Judge Harold Loyd Murphy will hold his Celebration of Life service on Friday, February 10 at 1:30 p.m. at the Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 East 3rd Avenue,Rome, Georgia 30161. A reception in the church’s Wilder Center will immediately follow the service. Dr. Robert Brown and Dr. Gil Watson will be officiating. In case of inclement weather, the service will be rescheduled with 72 hours notice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Judge and Mrs. Harold L. Murphy 49’ Scholarship University of Georgia School of Law, The Center for the Visually Impaired, or The United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR).
