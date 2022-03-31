Birmingham, England’s Judas Priest, the second most important heavy metal band from that city after Black Sabbath, played to an excited audience, including me, at Alpharetta’s Ameris Amphitheater on Friday. The band is on its 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour, one that celebrates a band that has survived many different twists and turns in its career.
Judas Priest was formed in 1969 by original lead vocalist Al Atkins, guitarist John Perry, bassist Brian Stapenhill, and drummer John Partridge. It was reportedly Stapenhill who christened the band after a Bob Dylan song “The Ballad of Frankie Lee and Judas Priest.” The band eventually metamorphosized to feature lead guitarist Ken “K.K.” Downing, bassist Ian Hill, drummer John Hinch, and now-legendary lead vocalist Rob Halford.
The group signed a record deal in 1974, adding second lead guitarist Glenn Tipton. This lineup recorded its first album that year entitled, “Rocka Rolla.” The album cover features a soda bottle cap with the album title stylized to resemble a Coca-Cola logo.
It was a pretty humble beginning, but eventually, after multiple drummers replaced Hinch, by 1980 the band had its first worldwide hit with the album “British Steel.” That record features two of the band’s most recognizable hits in “Breaking the Law” and “Living After Midnight,” both of which were played by the band during an extended encore Friday night.
I first became a fan of the band in 1984, when the album “Defenders of the Faith” made it to record stores. The single for the album, “Freewheel Burning,” featured vocalist Halford alternately singing rapid-fire-style and at some of the highest notes I have ever heard in my life. Halford, dubbed “the Metal God” after another song from “British Steel,” has earned his title through consistently amazing vocal performances across the band’s career.
The most recent lineup changes have occurred within the last 11 years of the band’s career. Lead guitarist Downing retired in 2011, just before the band began their Epitaph Tour. In his place, the band recruited lead guitarist Richie Faulkner, a 31-year-old virtuoso who traded off solos with stalwart lead guitarist Tipton. Faulkner almost single-handedly rejuvenated the band on this tour, one that had been discussed as possibly Judas Priest’s farewell tour.
Then, following 2018’s “Firepower” album release, Tipton announced he would retire from touring due to his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease. It was quite a blow for fans who were used to seeing Tipton playing his heart out onstage. In his place, English recording engineer and producer Andy Sneap was tapped as second guitar for the band. Surprisingly, I was made a believer after seeing the band on the Firepower Tour both in 2018 and 2019.
Just when it seemed the storms had been weathered, disaster hit the band again. The 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour began in fall of 2021 but had to be halted when Faulker suffered an aeortal aneurysm while playing lead guitar on the band’s famous song “Painkiller” on Sept. 26 at the Louder Than Life Festival in Kentucky. After undergoing a 10 ½ hour emergency surgery following this near-death experience, Faulkner recuperated and resumed his guitar duties with the band. Judas Priest resurrected the tour on its rescheduled dates beginning March 4 of this year in Peoria, Illinois.
As this Alpharetta tour date was originally supposed to happen on my 52nd birthday, Oct. 22 of last year, I had not properly kept up with the makeup date. My good friend and fellow music fan Michael Smith contacted me about the show last Thursday, and I was lucky he reminded me. As he had never seen Judas Priest, he had mostly a knowledge of their well-known songs and albums.
I had not considered Michael a heavy metal listener, but then, Judas Priest is no mere heavy metal band. In many ways, they have defined and reinvented the genre. As we enjoyed the concert together, he agreed with me that it was truly an exciting show. The band was even joined by Tipton for the final three songs of the night. It was both inspirational and exhiliarating.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
