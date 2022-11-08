Mrs. Anna Joyce Cummings Combs, age 89, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, passed away in her home surrounded by family November 4, 2022. She was born January 31, 1933, in Cedartown, Georgia to the late David Lawrence “D.L.” Cummings and Cloreathe Lee Cummings. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Bennett Combs and brothers and sister in law, Bill and Jenna Lee Cummings and Dr. Edward Cummings.
Joyce was a 1951 graduate of Rockmart High School. She received a Junior College Degree from West Georgia College in 1953 where she was a member of the choir and the Alpha Psi Club. She then received a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Home Economics from Jacksonville State Teachers’ College in 1955 where she was a member of the Leone Cole Home Economics Club, Phi Mu Chi Beta Science Club, and Kappa Delta Epsilon Sorority. Joyce began her teaching career in Aragon, Georgia. She and her husband, John, moved to Tallapoosa in 1960 where they owned and operated Cummings Department Store and she continued her teaching career at Tallapoosa High School. Joyce and John were avid Georgia Bulldogs fans. They thoroughly enjoyed cheering on the Bulldogs, whether traveling to games or watching them from home. She was a member of Tallapoosa Church of Christ.
