Joseph Homer Bishop, age 81, of Bremen, Ga passed away at a healthcare facility on Friday, April 21, 2023.
He was born February 7, 1942 in Buchanan, son of the late H.K. (Hezekiah) and Mary Vassie Bishop.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife of 38 years, Jacquelyn Bishop; brothers George Bishop, Charles Bishop, Walter Bishop, Horace Bishop and Kenneth Bishop; and a sister, Betty Bennett.
Homer served the Atlanta and Cobb County Police for 45 years in forensics examining over one million fingerprints and was an expert witness over fifty times.
He served his country in Vietnam in the US Army. He was a member and Deacon of Mountain View Baptist Church for 42 years.
Loved Jesus and spending time with his family and was a fix it man, an outdoors man and loved to work with his hands.
He loved helping people and loved dogs.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Lynn Bishop; sons, Daryl and Aby Bishop of Marietta and Daniel and Heather Bishop of Texas; sister, Lorene Heath of Chattanooga, Tennessee; brother Thomas and Betty Bishop of Buchanan; and grandchildren, Anna Bishop, Rebekah Bishop and Joshua Bishop.
The family received friends on Wednesday, April 26 from 5 p.m. — 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services were held Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 2 p.m. from Mountain View Baptist Church with Reverend Ronnie Shirley officiating and Eulogy by sons, Daryl and Daniel Bishop.
Music will be provided by Debbie Shirley and the congregation.
David Durham, Chad Hunt, Daryl Bishop and Daniel Bishop will serve as Pallbearers.
Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements
