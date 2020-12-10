“A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be be aired on Sunday, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on the Public Broadcasting Service (P.B.S.). Apple TV + now owns exclusive rights to present the Peanuts special, and this year marks the first time since its first presentation 55 years ago that the film will not be shown on network television. Luckily, after public outcry, Apple TV + agreed to share the Peanuts classic with P.B.S. for those who do not subscribe to its streaming service. The show will also be presented free from commercials.
The holiday favorite featuring the characters created by Peanuts cartoonist Charles M. Schultz was ahead of its time in a number of ways. For starters, in 1965, a children’s network special did not usually include a combination of traditional Christmas-themed music and traditional jazz. “O Tannenbaum”, “What Child Is This”, “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing”, “Fur Elise”, and “The Christmas Song” are all included in the soundtrack, as are some of pianist Vince Guaraldi’s most famous Peanuts-related songs.
Guaraldi was suggested by Schultz as the composer of the show’s original music. His trio of bassist Monty Budwig and drummer Colin Bailey perform all of soundtrack, which features Guaraldi’s lilting, beautifully-played piano. The album was released right after the feature was first shown on television, and in 2007, it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. As of 2014, it was recognized as the 10th biggest-selling Christmas/holiday album up to that point, having sold over four million copies.
“Linus and Lucy,” the key instrumental that is heard in a number of Peanuts specials is used in the show, and both an instrumental and vocal version of the show’s theme song, “Christmastime Is Here” are heard in the program. The instrumental version precedes the vocal performance by the children’s choir in the soundtrack’s running order. Every time I hear the song, I am transfixed by its simple, yet evocative melody. It seems to underscore the meaning of the film and its majestic message, one that endures despite being overlooked to a large degree in social media and other popular entertainment.
Another aspect of the show that was unique for the time was the animation’s simplicity. In fact, director Bill Melendez was fearful that it had missed the mark they were attempting to hit, upon seeing it for the first time in a theater. The artwork is two-dimensional like Shultz’s original characters in his comic strips, and though the film’s creators had worked for Warner Bros. and Walt Disney, they accomplished the task of the stylized animation near the end of the show’s overall production. Most of the characters have limited physical movement on the screen with the exception of Charlie Brown’s dog, Snoopy, who often steals the show up until the final scenes.
The most unique aspect of the feature is its clear message about the meaning of Christmas: the birth of Jesus Christ. Schultz, who was a man of faith and studied history and religion over his entire life, insisted the scripture from the book of Luke, recited by Linus, be included in the show. Even when producers and executives questioned whether it would be a good move for presentation to a television audience, Schultz insisted that it was a must.
“If we don’t do it, who will?” he is quoted as asking.
Initially, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” was commissioned by The Coca-Cola Company, and its production schedule was very brief, with the storyline being mapped out by Schultz quickly, a green light given by Coca-Cola, and the completion of the special getting finished in only six months. The Christmas feature was shown from 1965 until 2000 on the Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS). Afterward, it was show on the American Broadcasting Corporation’s stations (ABC) until Apple TV + acquired the rights for streaming it and other Peanuts-related features in October of this year.
So whether “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is a Christmas tradition for you or if you have not seen it in a while, I encourage you to join me in its viewing this Sunday. It will brighten your Christmas Season.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.